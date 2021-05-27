Warzone Rambo POW Dog Tags: Here Are All The Warzone Survival Camp Locations

Quick links:
IMAGE: CALLOFDUTY TWITTER
The latest update in Warzone has arrived and the theme of this update is 80’s Action Heroes. This update pays tribute to two of the top action heroes of the 80s, John Rambo from the Rambo Series and John Mclane from the Die Hard series. With this update, a number of new changes have arrived in the game too, such as new weapons, skins, killstreaks, and more. The players also need to collect Rambo’s Dog Tags spread across the map for a special reward. Numerous players wish to learn more about Warzone Rambo POW Dog Tags.
Rambo Dog Tags have been spread across the map for the players to collect. Collecting all 10 Rambo Dog Tags will reward the player with a Rare Calling Card. These Dog Tags have been spread across the newly introduced Survival Camps in Warzone. First, the players should head towards the CIA outpost on the map and interact with it to highlight all the Rambo Dog Tag locations. All of the Dog Tags don’t have to be collected in one match, the player can complete this challenge across several matches. Check out the locations for all Warzone Survival Camps below:
The MOAB Bundle Warzone is assumed to be the biggest bundle in Warzone history. The estimated price for the MOAB battle pass is 10,000 CP or $100 which is a staggering amount. No one has seen such an expensive battle pass and the players believe that the Warzone has something bugs in store for them. No official information has been released about what the MOAB battle pass may include, but the players have made their assumptions. Check out what could COD include in the MOAB battle pass below: