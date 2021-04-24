Warzone Season 3 Patch Notes: Map, Battle Pass And Other Changes Made To The Game

Warzone makers have successfully managed to gain their players' attention with the release of Season 3. They have made a number of changes to the weapons, maps, battle pass and more features of the game. To know more about these changes, the users have been searching for Warzone season 3 Patch Notes. These Warzone season 3 Patch Notes were released on April 21 on Raven Software’s official website. Know more about the changes made with the help of Warzone season 3 Patch Notes.

Warzone Season 3 Patch Notes (Taken from Raven Software's Official Website)

Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass

100 Tiers of brand-new content including new Operator Skins, Weapons, Blueprints, Wrist Accessories, Weapon Charms, COD Points, and more.

Tier 0: Instantly unlock Wraith, a new Woods Skin, and more

Tier 15: PPSh-41 SMG

Tier 21: “Vex Lord” Assault Rifle Blueprint

Tier 27: “Gilded Rose” Shotgun Blueprint

Tier 31: Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle

Tier 55: “Slow Death” LMG Blueprint

Tier 95: Ultra-Rarity “Loud Pipe” Reactive SMG Weapon Blueprint

Tier 100: “White Queen” Wraith Skin and “Roman Standard” Legendary Sniper Rifle Blueprint

General

NVIDIA DLSS is now available in Call of Duty®: Warzone on PC

Players with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards can enable NVIDIA DLSS to boost performance and play at higher resolutions and graphics settings.

End of game open mic has been turned off for modes with infinite respawn mechanics.

Player rank will now display the correct rank icons in the After-Action Report.

Gameplay

Loot that spawns across Verdansk has once again been updated...

Now exclusively consists of Black Ops Cold War Weapons including the new Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle and PPSh-41 SMG

Only Legendary Weapons will spawn as Blueprints

Players no longer take armor-bypassing damage when using a riot shield and facing an active thermite grenade.

Sticking a player with Semtex will now always down them.

Accessibility

Added Mono Audio to the Volume settings in Audio Options

Disabled (Default): Audio is split between left and right audio channels to provide directional sound.

Enabled: Left and right audio channels are combined into one channel

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug with most Cold War barrels where Hip Spread and ADS Idle Sway were being increased when they should not have been.

Fixed a bug with some ZRG 20mm optics that disabled the ability to hold breath.

Fixed a bug where some loot would drop in close proximity on death.

Fixed a bug where if the player is downed while switching to a gunner seat, they would become invisible and/or invulnerable.

Fixed a bug causing the random Operator select option to only select Coalition Operators from Modern Warfare.

Fixed a bug causing Baker’s fourth Operator Mission Objective to not track properly (eliminate 15 enemies using a weapon with an attached 2x magnified scope or greater).

Fixed a bug causing certain Operator models to appear headless while using the FFAR 1.

Warzone Update Sizes

PlayStation 5: 22.6 GB

PlayStation 4: 22.6 GB

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 25.9 GB

Xbox One: 25.9 GB

PC: 25.2 GB

Promo Image Source: Call Of Duty Twitter