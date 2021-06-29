What Are Freaky Flights In Fortnite? Here's All You Need To Know

A lot of players are wondering what is freaky flights in Fortnite. It is a limited-time mode, wherein players have to compete against each other in an aerial fight. Fortnite freaky flights mode went live on June 28, 2021, and once a player gets the hang of it, it is one of the most enjoyable modes in Fortnite. However, to enter into the mode, a player needs a freaky flights map code. Keep reading the article to know more about where are freaky flights and how to survive in the mode.

What are freaky flights in Fortnite?

As mentioned earlier, Fortnite Freaky Flights is a limited time mode wherein players have to hop on board an X-4 Stormwing and fight with other players in the air. It is exactly the way it sounds. The X-4 Stormwing is equipped with aerial guns using which a player inflicts damage upon other players plane. The objective is to incur enough damage to destroy the enemy's plane. However, players shall stay clear of the waters, as landing or crashing in water would result in elimination. The limited-time mode can be played both in the team and individually.

Like other Fortnite modes, freaky flights also has their own challenges. Travelling 5,000 metres in an X-4 Stormwiings in the limited time mode gives a player 20,000XP. Similarly. spending coins to buy items at the vending machine in freaky Flights rewards a player with 20,000XP. Lastly, eliminating players while in an X-4 Stormwing gives 30,000XP. While playing the freaky flights mode, these challenges are not too difficult to complete.

The first challenge is the easiest of all, as players would naturally spend a lot of time flying during the freaky flights battle. The second challenge can be completed by buying ammunition and guns from the vending machine. The last challenge might be a little tricky and take some practice. Aiming at the enemy's X-4 Stormwing and firing up the weapons at the same time is what a player needs to practise.

Freaky flights code in Fortnite

To enter the freaky flights mode in Fortnite, a player needs a freaky flights map code. There are multiple codes to enter into the freaky flights map and battle the enemy in the air. Below mentioned is a list of freaky flights code in Fortnite that are working at the time of compiling this report. Go to creative, and head on to the discover tab to enter the map code. In the space mentioned below, enter the codes. To know more about where is freaky flights in Fortnite, stay tuned.

1234-7609-6108

1743-0750-4752

IMAGE: AXVEZER YOUTUBE