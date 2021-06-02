What Are Tactical Grenades In COD Mobile? All 6 Types Of Tactical Grenades Explained

COD Mobile players have just been introduced to the latest seasonal update to the game. This seasonal COD Mobile update brings a whole new battle pass, new and improved weapons, skins, and a medal system. Apart from the new items, the players have also been introduced to new events, multiplayer modes, and challenges that they can complete for special rewards. COD Mobile Season 4 is live now and the players want to learn what are Tactical Grenades in COD Mobile.

What are Tactical Grenades in COD Mobile?

Tactical Grenades in COD Mobile are used to provide the players with a tactical advantage. These Tactical Grenades do not function in a lethal capacity. They are meant to incapacitate the opponents for a short amount of time to provide the player with a tactical advantage. In total there are 6 types of Tactical Grenades in COD Mobile. Learn more about all the types of Tactical Grenades below:

EMP

The EMP grenade releases an electromagnetic pulse that will lead to the malfunction of the opponent’s equipment for a specific time. The radius of this grenade is rated 60 and the duration has been rated 55.

Flashbang

The Flashbang grenade is a valuable asset for the player. This grenade has the capability to completely blind the opponent for a specific amount of time where they cannot use any of their equipment or see anything in their surroundings. The radius of the Flashbang grenade is rated 60 and the duration has been rated at 65.

Cryo Bomb

This grenade has a freezing ability, it will slow down the enemy movements and defend the player attacks. The radius of the Cryo Bomb is rated 40 and the duration is rated 60.

Concussion Grenade

The concussion grenade will temporarily disorient the enemy and influence their movement speed. The grenade will also cause confusion, which will provide the players with enough time to defeat their enemy. The Concussion grenade radius is rated 60 and the duration is rated 65.

Smoke Grenade

This is one of the most widely used tactical grenades. When it triggers, it forms a huge cloud of smoke that envelops the enemies and its surrounding. The enemies are blinded in the smoke cloud and the players that have thrown this tactical grenade are able to pinpoint the location of the enemy amidst the heavy smokescreen. The Smoke Grenade radius is rated 65 and the duration is rated 75.

Trophy System

This is one of the most valuable pieces of tactical equipment when used wisely. The Trophy System defends the players against all sorts of throwables, lethal and tactical. It will destroy all the throwable launched in its area. The Trophy System radius is rated 50 and the duration is rated 60.

IMAGE: ACTIVISION TWITTER