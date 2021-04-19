What Are The Red Circles In Warzone? Here's Why The Warzone Map Is Crawling With Zombies

Warzone is the online multiplayer Battle Royale entry by Call of Duty. This is a free-to-play game, with amazing graphics and all the Call of Duty fun packed in the Battle Royale package. Warzone constantly improves on the game to provide new substance for the players and also fix the bugs and issues plaguing the game. These updates can add new events, game modes, POIs, and a lot more. Many players want to learn what are the Red Circles in Warzone.

What are the Red Circles in Warzone?

Warzone has been gearing for the arrival of Season 3 and their nuke event. In that time, the radiation levels at Verdansk have been constantly increasing and they have finally reached 100%. There are radiation zones on the map and these have been marked by red circles. At the moment there are two red circles on the map, one near the shipwreck and the other near the prison. More of these are expected to appear as the new season approaches.

Many people are wondering what do these Red Zones in Warzone do. Players must’ve noticed Zombies running across the map, causing all kinds of chaos. These zombies are actually players, that have turned into zombies by dying in one of the radiation zones. Any player can turn into a zombie and play that the whole game till the time one of the players from their team is alive. Players can’t become zombies in solo mode.

Warzone Nuke Event

Warzone is all set to have its new nuke event as soon as possible. They have been generating a huge amount of hype by adding easter eggs for this event in the game. The Arrival of season 2 in Warzone also saw the arrival of Missile Silos in the game. Recently, the players have also witnessed parts of the maps exploding while in-game. This is supposed to be one of the easter eggs for the new event. Many players have been wondering about Warzone missiles flying and other strange occurrences, which all point towards the nuke event. Players believe that the Warzone Nuke Event will disintegrate Verdansk and make way for a whole new map.

Warzone Missiles Flying and Warzone New Map Leak

Players have been reporting missiles flying and parts of the map destroying. These events are only occurring for certain players, but this is the war Warzone has decided to generate hype for their new event. Many players also believed that this is a bug and the nuke event started earlier for them.

Warzone New Map leak is also here amongst all the commotion for the event. This isn’t a sure shot, but players believe that this event will be a nuclear bomb on Verdansk and will destroy the old map and make way for a new one. Players aren’t sure if this move will be made during the arrival of Season 3 or Season 4.

Promo Image Source: StreamerOld Twitter