What Do Axolotls Eat In Minecraft? A Guide To Feed New Mob In Caves And Cliffs

Earlier this year, Minecraft announced that the Caves and Cliffs update would be launched in two separate parts. Fast forward to June 8, 2021, the first part of the Caves and Cliffs (1.17) update was launched. The second part would be launched later this year, as the development team is working remotely and it would buy them some more time. In the first part of their update, Minecraft has released "some cute and fun mobs, cool items, and new blocks" and one of them is Axolotls. Keep reading this article to know more about Axolotls and what do Axolotls eat in Minecraft.

What do Axolotls eat in Minecraft?

Axolotls is one of the new mobs added in Minecraft Caves and Cliffs. Minecraft players can now find Axolotls and interact with them. These mobs are found underwater and help a player in underwater exploration. These mobs will also help a player when indulged in an underwater battle with other hostile mobs. That is why a player might need to find some Axolotls in Minecraft and breed them. However, these creatures eat only a special type of food.

A lot of players are wondering about what do Axolotls eat in Minecraft and the answer is tropical fish. But keep in mind that Axolotls eat tropical fish and nothing else. These colourful fishes scare easy are found in the warm ocean biomes, so a player needs to be far from a water body unless the fish spawns. They can be collected by a player using a bucket full of water. Once collected, a player can feed the Axolotls with fish.

How to breed Axolotls in Minecraft?

Axolotls breed with each other like other animals in the game. In order to breed them, a player must collect two or more tropical fishes using the method described above. Thereafter, find two Axolotls and feed them with the tropical fish. If they are adults, they shall breed after having the fishes. Another thing to keep in mind that when a baby Axolotls spawns, it takes about 20 minutes for it to grow up, and only then will it be able to breed. However, these cute little animals cannot be tamed like an Ocelot.

IMAGE: MINECRAFT WEBSITE