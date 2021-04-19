What Happened To EDP445? Caught On Camera Meeting Underage Girls

Bryant Turman Emerson Moreland, also known as EDP445 is an American YouTube vlogger. He is a superfan of NFL football team Philadelphia Eagles. He was recently accused of attempting to talking inappropriately with underage girls.

Who is EDP445?

A report by YouTube Fandom suggests that EDP445 was born on December 15, 1990. According to the media portal, he is most famous for his rant videos, but also makes vlogs, cooking videos, reviews, and gaming.

What happened to EDP445?

A report by Press Reality suggests that media portal MTO News has reported that EDP445 was caught on camera attempting to meet an underage girl. Reportedly, he was caught and accused by a group of child protection activists called Predator Poachers.

Moreover, the media portal learned that the men behind Predator Poachers go online and pretend to be underage girls. Reportedly, then they have an inappropriate conversation with men and arrange a meet up with them. In a similar fashion, EDP445 was caught on camera.

EDP445 allegations

Reportedly, EDP445 had reached a location to meet up with a 14 year old girl. Reportedly, EDP445 had been talking to the girl and only after a while, he planned to meet her up. Reportedly, there were cameras set up to record what EDP445 had to say after getting caught on camera.

The whole thing was live-streamed. For over a year, netizens had been accusing EDP445 of having inappropriate conversations with underage girls. But, the YouTuber had uploaded a video in response saying that he was trolling those accounts as he thought he was talking to troll accounts. His fan base had even bought his story and continued showing their support to him.

A Reddit user, CrunchyNar, stated on the website that EDP445 never apologized for his wrong ways and for messaging underage girls. According to the user, the YouTuber started slut-shaming the girl who had “exposed” him. The Reddit user also suggested in his answer that EDP445 makes videos regularly, where he bashes women or rants about them.

Did EDP445 get arrested?

At the moment, there are no reports about EDP445's arrest.

EDP445 net worth

According to a report in Starsgrab.com, the net worth of EDP445 is $ 2 million. This when converted to INR, amounts to a sum of over Rs 18 crore.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from different websites. Republicworld does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Promo: EDP445 IG