What Happened To Tufi? Is Tufi In Jail Or In Trouble With Apex Legends Developers?

Apex Legends has now become one of the most popular games in the world which is why many people try to cheat to shine as pro players in the game. However, developers seem to have a zero-tolerance policy for players who are cheaters and DDoSers in high ranks of play. As we all, some players hack to gain an advantage in Apex Legends so that they can win and achieve higher ranks. Similarly, a renowned player called Tufi has been subject to such cheating rumours recently. This is the reason why many players are wondering about what happened to Tufi and is he going to jail. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What happened to Tufi?

Many Apex Legends players are trying to understand if Tufi is a hacker who is ruining games at the high ranks. According to the rumours, he has been subjected to using an aimbot and hacks to defeat pros and streamers in the game. Players who use such means are impossible to defeat. Nevertheless, the player did not appear in any games raising questions such as is Tufi arrested or where is the infamous cheater. So, many Apex Legends fans took to a fellow streamer’s channel and hit him up with some questions. As per NRG Rogue statement on his stream, EA had tracked down Tufi’s identity and the developers are taking legal action against the hacker. He allegedly mentioned that Tufi is in jail.

Is Tufi in jail?

After the allegations were made against Tufi, he immediately responded to the situation. In a new video uploaded on May 10, the reportedly infamous cheater has denied all the allegations about him being arrested or any trouble with EA. The title of the video read: "Stop fake rumours am not in jail". In the description of the video, he wrote - “There we go I guess with this videos is proof am not in jail or being sued LOL.” As there is more than one theory in this matter, it is quite hard to believe any of this. However, as far as the video uploaded by Tufi is concerned, it is believed that maybe the allegations of him being arrested may not be true. But, we don't know if he is facing any trouble with EA or not.

