What Is A High tier Loot Zone In COD Mobile? Here's All We Know About This Location

COD Mobile is one of the most popular games that is played by millions of players all over the globe. But some of these players are currently asking some specific questions related to the game. They are currently trying to find answers to questions like what is a high tier loot zone in COD Mobile. So to help them, here's some information that can help answer their questions. Read more about the higher tier loot zone.

What is a high-tier loot zone in COD Mobile?

The makers of COD Mobile have certainly added a lot of new weapons and features to their game and the players are loving it. They have added a number of different locations throughout the map that grant the players a high tier loot and also other perks like helicopters in the game. The high tier loot zones in the game are basically areas with great loot and weapons in the game. This allows the players to take on fights against players and dominate them with the help of these high tier loot zones. The players can identify these high tier loot zones by opening the map and spotting all the areas that have been marked in orange colours.

Apart from this, the makers have also added some helicopters in the game that allow the players to roam throughout the map easily. This will make your travelling in the game much faster than before. Some spawn locations of these helicopters include Nuketown, Farm, Docks (2 Choppers), Sakura, Nuclear Plant, Killhouse, Practice Range (2 Choppers) and Countdown (2 Choppers). Apart from this, the makers are currently working on releasing their new season for COD Mobile. To help out the readers, here is some valuable information that will give you a head start about knowing the new additions of COD Mobile Season 4. Read more

More about COD Mobile

This new season is planned to be launched after 26th May 2021. This day will also act as the last day where the players can enjoy the updates added with Season 3 of COD Mobile. A number of online sources have claimed that a lot of new features are going to be added to the game with this new Season. A completely new Zombies and Prestige feature is being planned to be added to the game. A new weapon is also going to be added to the game and this has been confirmed by dogebeanie. The leaks state that a new Akimbo Chopper is the new weapon that is being added to the game. No official announcements have been made by the makers so waiting in might be the best bet at knowing more about the new COD Mobile Season 4.

