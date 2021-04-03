What Is Apple Arcade? Know All About Apple's Gaming Platform

Gaming is where the money is at nowadays and many companies are branching out to this industry. Google is out with Stadia, Amazon has Prime Gaming, Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft have been big names in the gaming scene already. Apple has also made their entry into the gaming industry with Apple Arcade. Many people, however, have been looking for Apple Arcade meaning. Read to find out.

What is Apple Arcade?

Apple Arcade Meaning is a subscription plan developed by Apple for gaming on handheld devices. Apple Arcade is a game subscription service that offers unlimited access to a growing collection of over 180 premium games — featuring new releases, award winners, and beloved favorites from the App Store, all without ads or in-app purchases. Users can play Apple Arcade games on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV.

Apple Arcade provides a free trial for its users for a month and then the plan starts at the price of â‚¹99 per month after that. Users can share this subscription and the Apple Arcade Features with 5 members with the Apple Family Plan. Users can also get 3 months of Apple Arcade free when they buy an Apple device.

Apple Arcade Games

Check out some of the top games available on Apple Arcade below:

Sneaky Sasquatch (adventure) Live the life of a Sasquatch and have fun being a little mischievous.

Spire Blast (puzzle) Match and blast colors to collapse colorful towers that have risen up across kingdoms.

WHAT THE GOLF? (sports) Laugh out loud in this genre-bending golf parody designed to put a smile on your face.

NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition (sports) 5-on-5 basketball featuring the latest NBA rosters, including stars like Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, and more.

Simon’s Cat - Story Time (puzzle) Solve challenging match-3 puzzles to help your community rebuild gardens.

Chess.com (board) Play chess online with players around the world or learn and master chess skills with interactive lessons and puzzles.

Fantasian (role-playing) Embark on a breathtaking RPG adventure set against a spectacular backdrop made from over 150 handmade dioramas.

Star Trek: Legends (role-playing) Experience epic turn-based combat and make choices that influence your story as you command the USS Artemis.

Samurai Jack (action) Journey through time and teams up with trusted allies to face off against diabolical foes and ultimately defeat the evil Aku.

Crossy Road Castle (action) Climb endlessly fun and unpredictable towers to see how high you can ascend — solo or with friends.

Promo Image Source: AppleArcade Twitter