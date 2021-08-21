What Is Fortnite Bim Bam Boom Emote And Where Is It Inspired From; Read To Find Out

'Epic Games' never fails to delight and indulge new maps, emotes and skins in their updates concerning Fortnite. In the latest inclusion, a 'Bim Bam Boom Emote' has been introduced in Fortnite. The idea of the emote has been inspired by Carla Lazzari's song named 'Bim bam toi'. Fortnite collaborated with the French singer to keep up the zeal among its dedicated and extensive players community.

Bim 💥 Bam 💥 Boom 💥



Make an entrance with the new Bim Bam Boom Emote. pic.twitter.com/pcrrlydiAo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 21, 2021

What is the new emote all about?

The bim bam boom emote is an upcoming emote of the Fortnite game and players have been eagerly waiting for this emote. This emote is based on a song sung by Carla Lazzari named 'Bim Bam toi'. The 'Bim Bam toi' song is originally in French and became much popular all over the world.

Fortnite X Carla Lazzari

The 'Bim Bam toi' song became so popular that it encouraged Fortnite to collaborate with Carla Lazzari and they have now made an emote out of it. This emote can be found in chapter 2, in the 7th season pass of the Fortnite game. The Bim Bam Boom Emote of the Fortnite game is one of the rare emotes that will show up in the item shop in the coming days. This most exciting emote costs around 500 Vbucks (Fortnite currency). This could directly be purchased from the store or could be given to you as a gift from your Fortnite friends.

Will Smith skin arrives on Fortnite; could be priced at 1,500 V-Bucks

The long-awaited wish for the arrival of Will Smith in Fortnite will finally be fulfilled. Modelled after Mike Lowrey from Bad Boys for Life, the character outfit looks exactly like Will Smith. He wears shades, a green tee, black jeans and has holsters hanging from his shoulders.

Will Smith might arrive in Fortnite along with other teased skins, such as Morty or J Balvin. Since Rick and Morty are a part of Chapter 2 - Season 7, it only makes sense that the Morty skin will arrive soon. Keeping in mind that Mike Lowrey might be an Icon Series skin, Will Smith in Fortnite could be priced similar to other skins in the Series, at 1,500 V-Bucks.

Image Credits - Twitter (Fortnite)