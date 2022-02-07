What Is Minecraft Preview? Check New Features, Release Date, Limitations And More

Minecraft is one of the most popular sandbox-type video games in the world. Most recently, the game crossed over one trillion views on the content sharing platform YouTube. Looking at the interest among players and enthusiasm among creators to play the latest versions of the game, the developers of Minecraft has announced a new beta programme for the updates of the game. It is called Minecraft Preview and it will allow players to test the new feature in Minecraft on iOS and Windows 10/11 (as of now).

What is Minecraft Preview?

In simple words, Minecraft Preview is a new application that will allow players to test the new features in beta versions of MIcecraft's Bedrock edition. Further, Minecraft Preview will not take over the pre-installed version of the game on players devices, which means that players will be able to keep both the regular and beta versions of the game. Minecraft Preview does not impact the original Minecraft Beta program which is still available to players on Xbox, Windows and Android.

Minecraft Preview new features

The Minecraft Preview application will allow players to access new features in the upcoming versions of the game before its public release. Besides, the app will allow players to submit bugs without signing up for each new update. As mentioned earlier, it would work as a separate application, maintaining a different database of worlds in the beta phase. Lastly, players will be able to install Minecraft Preview and the regular game on one device.

Minecraft Preview release date

While the Minecraft Preview is still in early development, it will be available to users on iOS in February 2022. Eventually, the application will be available on all the platforms that support the Minecraft Bedrock Edition. On its official support website, Minecraft mentions that the app will be added to Game Pass for Xbox and Windows later this year when it will also be added to the Minecraft launcher. Some features that are not available in the Minecraft Preview app include cross-platform multiplayer, Marketplace (only on some platforms), Realms'Features Servers, Achievements.

What will happen to the existing Minecraft Beta?

This is also mentioned on the official Minecraft support page. The current Minecraft Beta will eventually be replaced by Minecraft Preview. Minecraft says that "the Beta has been a great way for us to get feedback on our upcoming features but Minecraft Preview will allow us to grow and improve the Beta program in a more robust manner." As the application's development is complete, it will be released for all platforms. Stay tuned for more gaming news.