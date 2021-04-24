What Is The Daily Focus Playlist In Destiny 2? How To Get More Laurels?

Destiny 2 is making the players go crazy with excitement as it brings back the Guardian Games. The popular first-person shooting video game that is played by thousands of players all over the globe now has a list of new weapons and additions to the game and the fans are loving it. But some of the players have been asking some specific questions such as: What is the Daily Focus Playlist in Destiny 2? If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is some information that can certainly help the players.

What is the Daily Focus Playlist in Destiny 2?

Hunters are dominating the game after the Guardian Games returned to the franchise. Players are doing their bit to help Titans and Warlocks to gain back their strength. However, to do that, players need to be running the Daily Focus Playlist. But, some new players don't know much about it. The Daily Focus playlist is a Guardian Games exclusive game mode that rotates through Strikes, Gambits, and Crucibles, matching you with other players of your same class type, whether it’s Hunters, Titans, or Warlocks. Players get a boost at earning Laurels because it enables them to chain together Contender Cards for high-value medals.

How to get to the Daily Focus Playlist in Destiny 2?

Players who want to get to the Daily Focus Playlist need to open their Director to the Tower. There you will find the Guardian Games icon on the small node, just click on it. Using this focus playlist will help players to get matches with the same class type which will help them receive more Laurels while playing it. The first day of Guardian Games features strikes as the daily focus, but it is going to be a regular rotation of Crucible and Gambit as well.

However, one must be aware that some Guardian Games challenges will require them to complete specific objectives in the Daily Focus playlist. Meaning you get a few different types of incentives while playing the Daily Focus playlist. Nevertheless, you must also be aware that playing just the focus playlist will not affect the rate at which you earn medals, which is the main objective of the Guardian Games at the end of the day.

Promo Image ~ Destiny 2 Twitter