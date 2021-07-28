What Is The Fortnite Countdown For? Here's All The Details About This Upcoming Event

Fortnite has been one of the most successful games released by Epic Games. This is mostly because of the various crossovers and events that get added to the game at regular intervals. The makers have now added a Fortnite event countdown to the game but have not confirmed what it is for. This has been one of the most talked-about topics amongst the gamers. The players have been trying to search for some more information about this addition and are asking specific questions like What is the Fortnite Countdown for? To help them, here is all the information on the internet about the new Fortnite event countdown.

What is the Fortnite event Countdown?

The makers have now added a Fortnite timer that will be stopped after ten days and some odd hours from now. This means that August 6 at 6 PM ET will be the release date for this new upcoming Fortnite event. A number of speculations suggest that this event could make come changes to Coral Cove, Slurpy Swamp and Corny Complex because the mothership will attack all these areas.

Nothing official has been confirmed by Epic Games about this new timer that showed up in the game’s lobby zone. The best option for the players therefore. is to wait for Epic Games to release any official information about this update. A number of other leaks and speculations have also surfaced on the internet about this popular Battle Royale game. To help the readers, here is all the information on the internet about these BR games.

More about Fortnite

A recent Tweet from popular Fortnite data miner, Hypex confirms that the game might be working on releasing a new crossover with the popular The Walking Dead franchise. The makers will be bringing in some content from The Walking Dead for the second time. The first crossover between the two was done in December 2020, and it is bright in some new skins and weapons for the players. Thus you can expect the same from this upcoming collaboration. The game has also been added with its first licensed car. Epic Games joined hands with Ferrari to release the Ferrari 296 GTBs for its players. No new content has been released by the makers. Keep an eye out for any updates on the game’s social media handles.