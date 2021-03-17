What Is The Gamezy App? Learn More About The Latest Fantasy Cricket App Here

Mobile gaming has seen a huge boost since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. All types of new games are now being introduced to the market for people to try out. One type of game that has been gaining massive popularity is the Fantasy League games. In these games, players can make a team of different players from a specific sport and then gain points according to the real-life performances of these players. Gamezy App is one of the latest fantasy league apps and many people have been asking, what is the Gamezy App? Read to find out.

What is the Gamezy App?

The Gamezy App is a fantasy league for cricket. Now that audience is not being allowed inside the stadiums to view the matches, they can be one with the players through this application. Gamezy App really takes the cake in the cricket fantasy sphere by providing many unique benefits and playing styles for the players. Check out the benefits of the Gamezy App Below:

Play During the Game: If the player missed the start of the game, it still isn’t too late for them, they can play the league through the second innings too. Players can also try out the live fantasy feature, which allows them to play according to every 5 overs bowled.

Leaderboard and Missions: There are specific missions and tasks that players can complete in the Gamezy app for bonus rewards. They can also join the leaderboard and try to be the best in the game.

Language Support: The language barrier is no longer an issue while playing cricket in the Gamezy app. The application provides support for 8 different languages.

Quick Distribution: The players can see the change in points and rewards in almost real-time. Players are awarded their points within 15 mins of the game-ending.

More Games: Gamezy Also has other games where the players can use their amazing refer and earn program and their fast withdrawal systems such as Poker and Rummy.

Gamezy App Download

Players can perform the Gamezy App download either from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, according to their platform. They can also download an APK file from the Gamezy website.

How to play fantasy in Gamezy?

Playing fantasy in Gamezy is a very easy task and can be done through simple steps. Check out how to play fantasy in Gamezy app here: