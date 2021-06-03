What Is The Night Market In Valorant? Here Is A Comprehensive Guide

Valorant has turned one year old, and the developers have decided to celebrate for a month. This is why, starting in June, the business will launch Valorant YR1, a series of events and opportunities—both in-game and off—to thank gamers for a year of headshots, Spike plants, and Insta-locking Duelists with cool stuff. So what is the Night Market and how does the Night Market work in Valorant? Continue reading the article for a full guide.

Best Night Market

The Valorant patch 1.14 was published in April, and it includes a new feature called the 'Night Market' in addition to other highly requested features. The Night Market tries to give inexpensive skins for random weapons to Valorant gamers. The Night Market selects six Premium or Deluxe weapon skins at random to provide a discount on.

However, once a slot is locked on a skin, it cannot be re-used unless the player first purchases the weapon skin at a discounted price. If you don't like the skin you drew, your best bet is to draw another slot and hope for a better deal on the skin you desire. The Night Market will never give you a discount on a whole bundle; only single skins from a bundle will get you a discount.

Valorant Night Market Reset

Night. Market is back. Here is your chance!



You never know what will be on offer at Night. Market, and weapon vendors rarely offer the same prices twice. Visit the in-game store tab to see your offers now. pic.twitter.com/HStXzS0vzg — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 3, 2021

The Night Market is back with new bundles and skins to choose from. This time the players will also be able to vote on which of their favourite gun skins they want to get back in the Give Back Bundle.

The voting period begins on June 2 and ends on June 7. On June 16, the winners will be announced. Following that, from June 22 to July 8, you can purchase the Give Back Bundle, with 50% of the revenue from weapon skins and 100% of the revenue from accessories going to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, in collaboration with Impact Assets.

In addition, players will be able to obtain the limited edition YR1 set, which commemorates Episodes 1, 2, and 3. Each of the Valorant locations throughout the world will be able to vote for a unique item such as Sprays, Gun Buddies, and names that best represent their region. The top vote-getters will be reviewed by the Valorant development team, with some items appearing in a future Community-powered Battlepass in Episode 4.

IMAGE: Riot Games