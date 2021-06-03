What Is The Night Market In Valorant? Here Is A Comprehensive Guide

Quick links:
Valorant has turned one year old, and the developers have decided to celebrate for a month. This is why, starting in June, the business will launch Valorant YR1, a series of events and opportunities—both in-game and off—to thank gamers for a year of headshots, Spike plants, and Insta-locking Duelists with cool stuff. So what is the Night Market and how does the Night Market work in Valorant? Continue reading the article for a full guide.
The Valorant patch 1.14 was published in April, and it includes a new feature called the 'Night Market' in addition to other highly requested features. The Night Market tries to give inexpensive skins for random weapons to Valorant gamers. The Night Market selects six Premium or Deluxe weapon skins at random to provide a discount on.
However, once a slot is locked on a skin, it cannot be re-used unless the player first purchases the weapon skin at a discounted price. If you don't like the skin you drew, your best bet is to draw another slot and hope for a better deal on the skin you desire. The Night Market will never give you a discount on a whole bundle; only single skins from a bundle will get you a discount.
