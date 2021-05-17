What Is Trophy System In COD Mobile? Here's More About This Destructive Weapon

COD Mobile is one of the most popular games that is played by millions of players all over the globe. But some of these players are currently asking some specific questions related to the game. They are currently trying to find answers to questions like what is Trophy System in COD Mobile. So to help them, here's some information that can help answer their questions. Read more

What is Trophy System in COD Mobile?

The Trophy System is basically a gun that is used by the players in COD Mobile. This item can be used by the players only after reaching level 45. This weapon helps the users as it deflects airborne explosives and pointstreaks including enemy Predator Missiles, Grenades, Flashes/Stuns, smoke grenades, RPG rockets, Care Package markers, Ballistic Vest duffel bags, Bouncing Betties, I.M.S. explosive charges, Reaper missiles, Stealth Bombers, and also the AC-130's 40mm and 105mm shots.

This trophy system can be placed and picked up from a particular location at any given time. This will help the players by acting as a strong defensive tool for their team. The most efficient use of this weapon can be found while playing Domination or Demolition game modes. The most effective position of this weapon, Trophy System is to be placed in front of the player while in the prone position. This will allow the players to destroy most of the projectiles without damaging the player. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from Youtube about this useful weapon in COD Mobile.

More about COD Mobile

Apart from this, the players are currently waiting for the launch of COD Mobile Season 4. This new season is planned to be launched after 26th May 2021. This day will also act as the last day where the players can enjoy the updates added with Season 3 of COD Mobile. A number of online sources have claimed that a lot of new features are going to be added to the game with this new Season. A completely new Zombies and Prestige feature is being planned to be added to the game.

A new weapon is also going to be added to the game, and this has been confirmed by dogebeanie. The leaks state that a new Akimbo Chopper is the new weapon that is being added to the game. No official announcements have been made by the makers so waiting in might be the best bet to know more about the new COD Mobile Season 4.

IMAGE: COD MOBILE TWITTER