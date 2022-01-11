What Is Wordle And How To Play It? Know All About The Viral Game Taking Over The Internet

In exciting news for online game lovers, a game that was recently released has now been brought to the fore. A game that has amusingly kept people across the globe absolutely occupied, is one that has been specially designed for word game lovers and is called ‘Wordle'. As the name suggests, Wordle is a word-related game. Anybody who enjoys word games such as Scrabble or Jumble would certainly enjoy this game, which was launched five months ago.

What is Wordle?

It's a simple and enjoyable game and similar to a crossword puzzle. Wordle can be played and solved only once a day. The game has been designed by word games lovers and has been published on a website named Power Language (powerlanguage.co.uk).

How to play Wordle

The game involves players guessing what a five-letter word could be. Only five-letter terms are included in the game. The most interesting part is that a new word/term is revealed and given every day.

There's a new word of the day, every 24 hours, and it's up to the player to discover what it is. Wordle gives players six chances to predict a five-letter word that is chosen randomly. A virtual keyboard and six rows and five columns, each are displayed on the Wordle website. Each slot represents a letter, and each row represents the following guess. If you put the proper letter in the right location, it becomes green, as illustrated above. When a correct letter is typed in the wrong place, it turns yellow. A letter that isn't part of the word in any way appears grey. Who else is playing #Wordle? Addicted. pic.twitter.com/HJ7pt7WLmn — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) January 4, 2022

What's the craze about this game?

Surprisingly, the name of the game is itself a wordplay on the name of its inventor, Josh Wardle. The game was created by Josh Wardle and his partner for themselves and they later shared it with their friends and lovers, who thoroughly enjoyed playing the game. The game was being played by people on a large scale and that's when the creators thought of publishing it.

The game has become popular amongst netizens, as from celebrities to high school kids, all of them are playing it. The game is intriguing as there are no clues given to predict the word, the game generates curiosity and there is fun involved in guessing each and every letter, and within a few chances at that. The inclusion of colour-coded hints makes it an over-the-top game, thus making it innovative and creative.

Image: Pixabay