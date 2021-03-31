What Rank Is Pokimane In Valorant And What Are Her Valorant Key Bind Settings? Find Out

Pokimane is one of the most famous streamers in the world. She is followed by millions of people on Instagram, Twitch and Facebook. She plays many games on her streams such as Valorant, Among Us, Geoguesser etc. Many Valorant fans have been asking online about Pokimane's Valorant rank and her key binds for Valorant. Read on to find out what rank is Pokimane in Valorant.

What Rank is Pokimane in Valorant?

Pokimane has 3 Valorant ranked accounts and Valorant is one of her most played games. Her highest rank on Valorant is Diamond. Diamond is the 3rd highest rank in Valorant and the only two ranks higher than diamond are Immortal and Radiant. Pokimane has been playing Valorant since the Beta and is a very skilled player.

Pokimane Valorant Key Binds

Pokimane has revealed her game settings and Key Bind controls on her Twitch stream multiple times. If you want to play as expertly as the talented streamer, you can emulate her game settings. Here is the complete list of Pokimane's Valorant settings, at the time of writing this article.

Pokimane Valorant Mouse Settings:

DPI: 800

In-game Sensitivity: 0.4

eDPI: 320

Scoped Sensitivity: 1

Polling Rate: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Pokimane Valorant Crosshair Settings:

Colour: Yellow

Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 2

Outlines: On / 1 / 1

Outer Lines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Movement Error: On

Her Valorant Keybindings:

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Walk: Left Shift

Jump: Space and Mouse Wheel Down

Ability 1: Q

Ability 2: E

Ability 3: C

Ultimate Ability: F

Her Valorant graphics settings:

Material Quality: High

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Detail Quality: High

Anisotropic Filtering: 8X

Texture Quality: High

Improve Clarity: Off

UI Quality: High

Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals: On

Vignette: On

Distortion: On

Vsync: Off

Shadows: On

About Pokimane

Imane Anys, who is popularly known as Pokimane, has been in the gaming community for a long time now. She is most popular for streaming a number of games on her Twitch as well as Youtube account. Some of her favourite games include League of Legends and Fortnite and the fans can find a number of her streams on these two games. She is a Canadian citizen and part of the online social entertainment group of content creators, Offline TV. She is also one of the most followed gaming streamers all over the globe with over 5.7 million Instagram followers.

About Valorant

Valorant is a popular first-person tactical shooting game that has been created and published by Riot Games. The game is available for Microsoft Windows and the players get an option to play the game by choosing amongst a set of agents, characters designed based on several countries and cultures from different parts of the world. Before the release, a beta version was also tested before it was released for public use on June 2, 2020.

Image Source: Pokimane Twitch Stream