What's Rust: Console Edition Release Time For PS4/Xbox One? Know Details Here

Rust is one of the most famous Multiplayer survival games and it has been popular for many years. Recently, it started getting more fame as many well-known streamers started playing the game together on Twitch. Nevertheless, with an ever-increasing fanbase, the game is finally coming to the console after entertaining PC players from 2013. This is the reason why many fans are wondering about Rust Console release time. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Rust Console Release Time for PS4/ Xbox One

The Rust console will be available to users in three different editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. The developers had given players a chance to pre-order the game which ended on May 14. So, if you were able to get your hands on the Deluxe or Ultimate editions, then you will be receiving "welcome packs" with different extra items for their characters like skins and Rust Coins. And, if you bought the Deluxe and Ultimate editions, then you will get access to the game before the people who have Standard Edition.

If you are a PlayStation player, then the early access began on May 17, 2021, whereas Xbox One players received it on May 18. This early access is going to end today that is May 21, 2021. Players who have downloaded Rust on Xbox were able to start playing the game at 7:00 PM EST on May 20. The same happened for PlayStation players too, giving access to the game on May 20.

New players just joining the Rust community will need to have a subscription for Xbox or PlayStation as it is an online-only game. Old players can expect the game to have a similar function to the PC version allowing players to set up private servers to compete with friends. The Rust: Console Edition is going to fully on May 21 featuring cross-play between Xbox and PlayStation consoles. It looks like Rust Console Edition will be unlocking between midnight and 1 AM BST across both platforms. However, for now, there is no cross-play support between consoles and PC. Although Xbox Series X|S and PS5 players can play the console edition through backward compatibility.

When will rust servers be back up?

We can confirm the crafting issue is now fixed, players can craft the t2 work bench and gun powder. Thank you for all you patience! 🙏 — Rust Console Edition (@playrustconsole) May 21, 2021

