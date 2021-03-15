When Does Fortnite Season 5 End? Check Out The Fortnite Season 5 End Date Here

Fortnite is one of the fastest-growing games out there today. They have maintained this steady growth by providing a full package for the players. Fortnite is an online, multiplayer, battle royale game that everyone loves to play. It also updates the game regularly in order to provide new content for the players such as missions, bosses, cosmetics, and more.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, Zero Point has provided the players with a whole range of collaborations, events, cosmetics, and more. But players get tired of one season pretty soon and can't wait for the next one to come out. Many players are asking, when does Fortnite Season 5 end?

When does Fortnite Season 5 end?

For a few days, many people have been searching, when is Fortnite Season 5 ending or when is Fortnite Season 6 coming out? Players have grown tired of the previous season and are now looking for some fresh new content. The players don’t have to wait for too long anymore, as the Fortnite Season 5 end date has been set. Season 5 will end on the 15th of March and Season 6 will kickstart from the very next day 16th of March. Players have time the Fortnite Season 5 end date comes to finish the battle pass and get all the cosmetic upgrades.

Where are Fortnite Hideouts?

The dumpsters are available all over the map in Fortnite, so the players will just have to keep an eye out for them. Hay bales are only found in the Frenzy Farm POI so if the players wish to use this hideout then they should head over to this POI. Using Fortnite hideouts can be a really good strategy for the players if they use it correctly, sometimes while getting in and out of the hideouts, the players can get exposed, revealing their location.

Fortnite Weekly Challenges for Week 14

Fortnite Season 5 Weekly Challenges for the 14th week have been released. These Weekly Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below:

Epic Challenges:

Collect Cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs (4)

Harvest fruits and vegetables (8)

Earn Bars to hire a Character (150)

Visit different restaurant kitchens (2)

Drive a vehicle from Sweaty Sands to Pleasant Park (1)

Drop off a vehicle at the gas station in Lazy Lake or Catty Corner (1)

Drive a vehicle from Pleasant Park to Lazy Lake (1)

Legendary Challenge: