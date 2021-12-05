When Is Fortnite Chapter 3 Coming Out? All We Know About Release Date And Time

Fortnite Chapter 2 has ended along with the Season 8 finale event called "The End." Since the event, Epic Games has remained silent on when is Fortnite Chapter 3 coming out. Later last month, it was speculated that Chapter 3 of Fortnite will begin on December 6 or 7, depending upon the time it takes for the developers to update the game. Currently, the Fortnite servers are offline and the game is down for maintenance.

Fortnite fans shall note that Chapter 2, along with Season 8 Battle Pass ended on December 4, 2021. From previous downtimes, it is clear that Fortnite will take some time to make necessary changes to its servers and prepare the game for the next chapter. At the end of Chapter 2, players witnessed the Cube Queen opening an extradimensional portal, allowing alien ships to enter the island. At the end of the season finale, the Fortnite island flipped and landed on water upside-down. Fortnite seems to have launched a new website, which carries the name Flip The Island and is expected to reveal more details shortly.

Everything will be revealed soon.



Use #FortniteFlipped to reveal more of what's under the Island and follow the progress at https://t.co/HBNJSvkMYl pic.twitter.com/2apCl1Lc1I — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 5, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 3 release date

Fortnite Chapter 3 release date is one of the most discussed topics on the internet right now. Some data minders say that the game will be back online with a new chapter and Fortnite Chapter 3 battle pass on Tuesday, December 7. It is one of the safest guesses as Fortnite generally brings new updates to the game on Tuesdays. Those who have been playing Fortnite for a while should know that Fortnite was down for less than two days after Chapter 1 was concluded.

With both Xbox and PlayStation stating that the game is expected to update tomorrow at 10 AM Eastern Time and with the STW disabled flag setting to end tomorrow at 10 AM Eastern Time it's really beginning to look like we can expect to see Chapter 3 - Season 1 tomorrow. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 4, 2021

Supporting the shorter downtime, tipster @iFireMonkey tweeted on December 5, 2021, that players can expect to see Chapter 3 as soon as tomorrow, i.e. December 6, 2021. As the game is back online, Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass will also be revealed, along with multiple new elements and skins in the game. Ever since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 ended, #FortniteFlipped has been trending on Twitter, as the island was flipped upside down in the Season 8 finale. Stay tuned for more details on when will Fortnite Chapter 3 start and other gaming news.

Image: @FortniteStatus/Twitter