When Is The Next Call Of Duty Double XP Weekend? Know Details

The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are available to play on multiple platforms around the world. However, as the players are enjoying the game to its fullest, they also have to increase their XP points in the game to rank up their accounts. So, the developers have been conducting several Double XP weekends in action RPG. And so, many players are wondering about, "when is the next Call of Duty Double XP Weekend?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

When is the next Call of Duty Double XP Weekend?

The developers have been conducting Double XP and Double Weapon XP weekends in action on this RPG. However, as we all know that the last COD Double XP Weekend started on February 26 and lasted until March 1, and since then players are waiting for another 2XP event. However, currently, the organisation has not announced any date about the upcoming COD Double XP weekend for Cold War and Warzone players. But, we expect the next 2XP event to start by the end of March.

Looking at the previous schedule for COD Double Weapon XP weekend it is expected that the next one will begin on March 26 as it is the last Friday of the month. So, let us keep our hopes up for March 26 to March 29 schedule although nothing has yet been announced. But, PlayStation players can expect the event to start a day early as per the last event schedule. Gamers believe that the events will happen more regularly in Season Two.

Such events in the game present us with a chance to shine which not only helps us to reach our desired Tier in a few days but it also keeps the excitement of the game going. Season Two is now live in both, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. The Call of Duty Cold War game will cost you Rs 5,100 for PS4 and Rs 5,490 for Xbox One on Amazon in India.