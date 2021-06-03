When Is Valorant Coming To Mobile? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Valorant is a free-to-play first-person tactical shooter that is currently only accessible on PC. The game is frequently referred to as 'CS: GO meets Overwatch,' as it incorporates the core gameplay concepts of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with Overwatch-style characters with unique abilities. When is Valorant coming to mobile? Continue reading the article to find out about the Valorant Mobile Release date and more.

Riot Games Valorant Mobile

Valorant, which was released around a year ago, immediately gained traction in the PC online gaming scene. Because the game primarily focuses on quick reactions and precision targeting, it rewards excellent mechanical talent. This, though, raises concerns about how the game might play on a mobile device, which isn't recognised for having the best controls. The game is not even available on consoles yet but the developers have decided to make a port for the mobile platform as of now.

Riot Games recently stated that the game currently has 14 million monthly players. The Valorant brand is expanding and will stage a month-long in-game event to commemorate the game's one-year anniversary and successful first year, according to Riot Games. The company also mentioned that one of its primary objectives for the first year was to earn the trust and respect of the worldwide FPS community by demonstrating that Valorant will always adhere to the foundations of a really meaningful competitive tac-shooter.

What is the minimum and recommended requirements on PC to play this game? To play Valorant, you'll need a CPU that's at least as powerful as an Intel Core i3-370M. However, the game's developers recommend that you play it with a CPU that is greater than or equal to an Intel Core i3-4150. In order to run Valorant to its full capacity, you'll need at least 4GB of RAM and, if possible, at least 8GB.

Valorant recommended system requirements

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GT 730

CPU: Intel Core i3-4150

Storage Space: 120 GB

OS: Windows 10

Valorant minimum requirements

Memory: 4 GB

Graphics Card: Intel HD 3000

CPU: Intel Core i3-370M

Storage Space: 100 GB

OS: Windows 7

IMAGE: Riot Games