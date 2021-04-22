When Is Warzone Event Part 2? The Destruction Of Verdansk Part 2 Is Almost Here

Warzone has been thriving since its release; this game has a player base that extends globally. The game has thrived thanks to its free-to-play nature, multiplayer gameplay, and regular content updates and bug patches. Warzone is undergoing a series of changes at the moment and the players are loving it. They were just greeted with the first of the Warzone Nuke event and that was called Destruction of Verdansk part 1. Players have been asking when is Warzone event part 2.

When is Warzone event Part 2?

Warzone event part 1 has just taken place and the fans are loving it. The first event was responsible for covering the entire map with Zombies. This Destruction of Verdansk Part 1 event started on the 21st of April and there was a huge Warzone Server queue, many people had a hard time getting into the game. The players that did manage to get into the game saw the arrival of massive contamination zones and had to play with a horde of super-powered zombies. This went on for a while until a warning audio plays and suddenly the whole Warzone map is nuked, making the players anticipate the next part of the event.

Many players have been wondering about the Warzone event part 2 time. According to callofduty.com/blog, the end time for the first event has been set for 2:00 PM PT. The Warzone event part 2 Time has been set at 9:00 PM PT. Players can get in the game and see this event if they manage to get through the massive Warzone server queue.

From the ashes. Updated protocol:



9P PT: Update your comms (console) and investigate Rebirth Island

12:00P PT: Return tomorrow to Rebirth for updated instructions pic.twitter.com/t2aruD39V9 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 22, 2021

How to watch Warzone event part 2?

Learning how to watch Warzone event part 2 is a concern for many players. It is an easy task but needs some luck, the players need to just enter the game at 9:00 PM PT on the 21st of April to check out the second part of the event. The hard part is getting through the Warzone server queue.

Warzone Season 3

The Warzone series of events is not over yet, according to the blog, the game has a set of 4 events planned for the players. The first event has already kickstarted and that is Destruction of Verdansk Part 1. The second event, Destruction of Verdansk part 2 is set to take place at 9:00 PM PT on the 21st of April. Then the third event, which is assumed to be the arrival of Season 3 is scheduled for 12:00 AM PT on the 22nd of April. Finally, the fourth event will be scheduled for 12:00 PM PT on the 22nd of April.

