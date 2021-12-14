When will Fortnite Servers come online? New update 19.01 server downtime & patch notes

Epic Games is rolling out a Fortnite update today, i.e. December 14, 2021. It is going to be the first official update after Epic Games rolled out the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. According to the official Fortnite Status account, the game began to disable matchmaking earlier this afternoon and the server downtime begins from 03:00 AM EST (1:30 PM IST in India). The update will fix bugs, improve Fortnite gameplay and prepare the game for Winterfest celebrations.

Epic Games has launched the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and players are enjoying the new island and locations. At the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, Fortnite concluded the chapter with an in-game event called "The End" where the island flipped over, leading to the new season. Thereafter, Fortnite servers were offline for the update to take place, and now they are back online, with the new chapter, Battle Pass, missions, in-game locations and more. Additionally, the new season comes with new quests, including the Fortnite Shanta quest. Check the latest Fortnite server status attached below.

We're beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v19.01 update, with server downtime beginning soon.



We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended! pic.twitter.com/7JBmAeg37c — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 14, 2021

When will Fortnite servers come online?

The update will be launched for all platforms including Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, PC and mobile. While the Fortnite servers are currently down, the good news for Fortnite fans is that the update will not take a lot of time. Unlike the time taken by the game to introduce Fortnite Chapter 3, the update shall not take more than a few hours. Implying from which, the game shall be back online by evening today. Although, if there are any technical glitches with the update, it will take much longer for the game to come back online.

The patch notes for the update contains general bug fixes such as disabled split-screen, inability to build around large trees and more. Other fixes include crash pads visibility, firing sounds on mobile, weapon fire audio triggering with Quartz enabled on Mobile and more. According to a report by express.co.uk, the game will add several new things including new Spider-Man styles, a Karate Kid crossover and more. Stay tuned for more updates on the Fortnite v19.01 patch notes and other gaming news.