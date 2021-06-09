Where Are The Alien Artifacts In Fortnite? Here's All Alien Artifacts Locations For Week 1

Fortnite Season 7 has arrived and the theme of this season has been set as Invasion. With the new season, a new Battle pass has also arrived and through that, the players have received a new skin for a character called Kymera. Kymera isn’t human and can be customized and upgraded many times in the game. To upgrade the Kymera skin, players will need to find Alien Artifacts all over Fortnite Island. Many players wish to learn where are the Alien Artifacts in Fortnite.

Where are the Alien Artifacts in Fortnite?

Alien Artifacts are items that spawn in Fortnite island, they can be used to permanently upgrade the Kymera skin in the game. All Alien Artifacts have set locations in the map, but only 5 appear in one week, and the following week the next batch appears. All Alien Artifacts need to be found to permanently upgrade the Kymera skin in the game. Many players have been asking how to get Alien Artifacts in Fortnite. Fortunately for the players, this location guide will help the players learn how to get Alien Artifacts in Fortnite.

Alien Artifact 1: This Alien Artifact is located towards the west of Weeping Woods, in the center of Holly Hedges and Slurpy Swamp.

Alien Artifact 2: Towards the west of Steamy Stacks the players will find an orchard, one Alien Artifact can be found in this location.

Alien Artifact 3: One of the Alien Artifacts can be found towards the east of Boney Burbs, the place where the Spire used to exist before it was destroyed by the UFO in Fortnite Season 7.

Alien Artifact 4: Towards the east of Believer Beach, the players will find this artifact near the river that separates Believer Beach and Pleasant Park.

Alien Artifact 5: This Alien Artifact can be found near the northwest region of Catty Corner.

Fortnite Weekly Challenges for Week 1

Fortnite Season 7 Weekly Challenges for the first week have been released. These Fortnite Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of Fortnite XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge Fortnite XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below:

Epic Challenges

Collect different weapon types (0/5) - 30,000 XP

Search chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs - (0/7) - 30,000 XP

Deal damage with the Pulse Rifle (0/500) - 30,000 XP

Elimination with the Rail Gun (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade Weapons at upgrade benches (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Accept a quest from a payphone (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade weapons at an upgrade bench (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Buy a shield potion from a Mending Machine (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Legendary Challenges

Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot or Bushranger (0/3) - 45,000 XP

Collect Stone From The Aftermath (0/100) - 30,000 XP

Collect 10 different IO tech weapons (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Interact with Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park and Believer Beach (0/3) - 30,000 XP

IMAGE: FNCREATE TWITTER