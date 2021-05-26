Where Are The Damaged Telescopes In Fortnite? Here Are The Location Details

Quick links:
IMAGE: Epic Games
Damaged telescopes that need to be repaired can be located at many vantage points across the island in Fortnite. Someone went to town on these viewing devices, according to game legend, and then destroyed them from their mounts. One of the first stages of the Fortnite Foreshadowing quests, which will be revealed later in the game, is to repair these telescopes. So where are the damaged telescopes in Fortnite? Continue reading the article for a guide on repair damaged telescopes quest.
Since these damaged telescopes are often placed at a very high altitude, it can be difficult to locate them due to the large size of the map. It could take a long time for a single player. To fix broken telescopes in Fortnite, approach the parts and follow the prompt to repair them with 20 metal. So, it's imperative that you ensure you have the right mats with you. Here are the locations for all 7 damaged telescopes.
What all of these broken telescopes would lead to in the future is unknown, but players are expected to see an actual UFO visit the map soon, abducting them and then giving them maximum health and shields. It would then teleport them to a different location. This has yet to be introduced in the game, but it can be done soon.