Where Are The Damaged Telescopes In Fortnite? Here Are The Location Details

Damaged telescopes that need to be repaired can be located at many vantage points across the island in Fortnite. Someone went to town on these viewing devices, according to game legend, and then destroyed them from their mounts. One of the first stages of the Fortnite Foreshadowing quests, which will be revealed later in the game, is to repair these telescopes. So where are the damaged telescopes in Fortnite? Continue reading the article for a guide on repair damaged telescopes quest.

Fortnite Damaged Telescopes

Since these damaged telescopes are often placed at a very high altitude, it can be difficult to locate them due to the large size of the map. It could take a long time for a single player. To fix broken telescopes in Fortnite, approach the parts and follow the prompt to repair them with 20 metal. So, it's imperative that you ensure you have the right mats with you. Here are the locations for all 7 damaged telescopes.

This one can be located on the clifftop that is in the west direction of Sweaty Sands. It is near the Crashed Cargo.

This one is on the island that has Lockie's Lighthouse.

Towards the east direction of Craggy Cliffs, there is a hill. You can find the 3rd one here.

When you reach dirty rocks just keep going in the northwest direction and you will see a hill. This one can be located on it.

Go in the southeast direction from Retail Row and you will see a snow-covered outcrop. You will find the 5th one here.

Reach Shipwreck Cove and then go towards the southwest direction. This one is right next to a zipline here.

The last one you can find by going in the west direction from Misty Meadows. Find it on a hill here.

What all of these broken telescopes would lead to in the future is unknown, but players are expected to see an actual UFO visit the map soon, abducting them and then giving them maximum health and shields. It would then teleport them to a different location. This has yet to be introduced in the game, but it can be done soon.

IMAGE: Epic Games