Where Are The Exotic Weapons In Fortnite? Find All The Exotic Weapons Right Here

Fortnite has been one of the most popular battle royale free to play the game to date. The makers constantly keep updating their game to keep their players engrossed. Currently, the players have been asking some specific questions related to the game.

Fortnite exotic weapons locations

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to Fortnite and its weapons. The users have been trying to find answers to questions like where are the exotic weapons in Fortnite and how to get the exotic weapons in Fortnite. This is because the makers have been adding a number of different updates and weapons to the game that are being loved by the players. Thus we have managed to gather a lot more information about Fortntie. This information could also help you by answering your questions like where are the exotic weapons in Fortnite and how to get the exotic weapons in Fortnite. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Fortnite.

Burst Quad Launcher

Location of the weapon: Craggy Cliffs or the southern half of Coral Castle.

Price: 600 gold bars

Chug Cannon

Location of the weapon: Craggy Cliffs or the hilltop house north of Pleasant Park.

Price: N/A, need to fight to get the weapon

Mandalorian's Amban Rifle

Location of the weapon: The Razor Crest on the east side of the Zero Point desert

Price: N/A, need to fight to get the weapon

Splode's Boom Sniper Rifle

Location of the weapon: Island northeast of Stealthy Stronghold

Cost: 1,225 gold bars

The Dub

Location of the weapon: Next to the rash Test Dummy at Junkyard near Dirty Docks

Cost: 1,225 gold bars

Lexa's Storm Scout Rifle

Location of the weapon: Hunter's Haven

Cost: 1,225 gold bars

Mancake's Nighthawk

Location of the weapon: Southern side of the zero point

Cost: 1,225 gold bars

Reese's Shadow Tracker

Location of the weapon: The east warehouse at Dirty Docks

Cost: 1,225 gold bars

More about Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most successful games that has been developed by Epic Games. The game was released in 2017 and since has become one of the most popular free to play games. There are a total of three different game modes of Fortnite including Fortnite: Save the World, Fortnite Battle Royale and Fortnite Creative. Because of its popularity, it also managed to receive the best Best Ongoing Game at TheDuring the launch year, 2017, Fortnite was also nominated as the "Best Co-op Game" by PC Gamer and "Best Spectator Game" by IGN. In 2018, an analysis by the firm, SuperData Research released their estimated revenue for the year was somewhere around $2.4 billion.