Where Is Cluck In Fortnite? Here's How To Find The Cluck Location In Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the pioneers in multiplayer fight royale games. They have enlivened another period of free-to-play games. Fortnite manages to stay on top of these games by continually building up its own. Epic makes the players their priority and attempts to give them new substance as oftentimes as possible. They additionally consistently fix the game bugs and different issues that the players may be confronting, to make a big difference for a smooth activity. Numerous players need to realize where is Cluck in Fortnite?

Where is Cluck in Fortnite?

Many players have been wondering about the Cluck location in Fortnite because a bug made the last set of Glyph Master Raz challenges available earlier in the game. These challenges were not supposed to arrive until the 28th of April in the game but have already due to some glitch. In this challenge, the players need to interact with Tarana, Lara Croft, Raven, Cluck, or Cobb. Finding the Cluck location has been a difficult task for the players. Check out this guide to learn Where is Cluck in Fortnite:

When the players jump off the party bus, they need to head towards the east border of Weeping Woods.

Here they will find a lone house, separated from the world.

Once they reach this house, they will find Cluck roaming around the POI.

Cluck will ask the players to fly a chicken for 10 meters and Destroy structures at the Steel Farm.

Fortnite Cluck Skin

Many players want the Cluck Skin for themselves in Fortnite. Cluck is a walking-talking chicken, with a robust body, making it one of the popular skins in the game. Players can’t purchase the Cluck skin in Fortnite, they need to unlock it, and for that, the players need access to the battle pass. The players can unlock the Cluck skin once they reach tier 61 in the Season 6 Battle Pass of Fortnite.

Fortnite Diamond Hanz

The Diamond Hanz Skin has been added as a Fortnite April Fool's exclusive skin. Many games incorporate real-world events into their game to increase engagement and keep the players immersed in the game. The Diamond Hanz Skin is actually the guy from the very popular Stonks! Meme. This like all the other Fortnite Skins can be purchase from the Fortnite Store for 1,200 V Bucks. This Fortnite April Fool's Skin also comes with its very own Stonks and Gesture too.

