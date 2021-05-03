Where Is Rebirth Raven In Fortnite? Here's All We Know About The New NPC And Weapon

Fortnite makers have certainly managed to gain a lot of attention with the release of their 16.30 update that has brought in a lot of new content to the game. The makers have added a new NPC, a new weapon and more for its players. Thus they have been asking specific questions such as: 'Where is Rebirth Raven in Fortnite?' Here’s all the information you need to have about the latest released NPC in Fortnite.

Where is Rebirth Raven in Fortnite?

The players are currently trying to find the Rebirth Raven location in order to get the newly added Exotic Unstable Bow. To find this NPC, all the players need to do is start heading towards the standalone house on the cliff that is found on the north-western side of Sweaty Sands. Rebirth Raven location can be found very easily because it happens to be a static NPC that indicates that it will always be at the mysterious house. All the players need to do is enter the house and speak to the NPC. They can purchase the exotic unstable Bow for a total amount of 500 gold bars. Apart from that, the players can even unlock the Rebirth Raven skin by reaching tier 77 of the battle pass. Here is a small video about Rebirth Raven in Fortnite.

More about Fortnite

The makers have brought in a lot of new changes with their latest 16.30 update and the users are certainly loving it. Some of the new changes include the addition of a similar weapon called a grappler bow in the game. They have also added a new weapon called the recycler gun. The weapon can be found on the island and is spawned randomly through the map. The weapon is certainly unlike the usual ones as it does not require the traditional ammunition but can be harvested items like wood, stone and metal to make its own ammunition.

The makers have also added a set of new challenges called the Neymar challenges after releasing a new Neymar skin in the game. These challenges reward the players with rewards like Stealth Shot Emoticon, Hang Loose Celebration Emote, Aerial Acrobat Glider, Exhibition Style of the Neymar Jr Outfit, Jaguar Strike Pickaxe and Aerial Acrobat Glider. The players can even pay around 950 V-bucks or 2800 V-bucks for the deluxe edition in the game to buy the Neymar Jr skin in Fortnite.

Promo Image Source: Fortnite Twitter