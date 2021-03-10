Where Is The Boom Sniper In Fortnite? Here's Where You Can Find The Exotic Weapon

Fortnite has been one of the most popular battle royale free to play the game to date. The makers constantly keep updating their game to keep their players engrossed. Currently, the players have been asking some specific questions related to the game. So we have decided to answer these questions right here. Read more

Where is the boom sniper in Fortnite?

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to Fortnite and its weapons. The users have been trying to find answers to questions like where is the boom sniper in Fortnite and how to get boom sniper in Fortniie. This is because the makers have been adding a number of different updates and weapons to the game that are being loved by the players. Thus we have managed to gather a lot more information about Fortntie. This information could also help you by answering your questions like where is the boom sniper in Fortnite and how to get boom sniper in Fortnite. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Fortnite.

The makers have recently introduced the new boom sniper with the launch of Fortnite Season 5 and the players are curious to find it. To get the boom sniper, the players will first have to reach Stealthy Stronghold. There they will need to find a measly shack on an Island located on the north-eastern side of the Stealthy Stronghold. To get the rifle, you will first need to pay Splode a total of 1,225 gold bars. You will not be allowed to fight Splode for the weapon even though some of the weapons could be obtained by fighting. Apart from this, we have also listed a video uploaded by a popular Youtuber about the same.

More about Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most successful games that has been developed by Epic Games. The game was released in 2017 and since has become one of the most popular free to play games. There are a total of three different game modes of Fortnite including Fortnite: Save the World, Fortnite Battle Royale and Fortnite Creative. Because of its popularity, it also managed to receive the best Best Ongoing Game at TheDuring the launch year, 2017, Fortnite was also nominated as the "Best Co-op Game" by PC Gamer and "Best Spectator Game" by IGN. In 2018, an analysis by the firm, SuperData Research released their estimated revenue for the year was somewhere around $2.4 billion.