Where Is The Chug Jug In Fortnite Season 3? What Is New In Ocean's Bottomless Chug Jug

Fornite Chapter 2 Season 3 has been rolled out yesterday i.e. June 17, 2020. Players are intrigued to find out who are the new Bosses in Fortnite Season 3, however, some are also wondering what are the new Mythical weapons in this season. Moreover, the classic Chug Jug has again found the limelight as the players are intrigued to know more about its return and what is new in its features. If you are one of the many players wanting to learn what is the difference between the Mythic Chug Jug and the new Bottomless Chug Jug, you are at the right place. So, here is all we know about the new specifications of Bottomless Chug Jug and where to find Chug Jug in Fornite Season 3 update.

Difference between the Mythic Chug Jug and the new Mythic Bottomless Chug Jug in Fortnite

The Mythic Chug is a Legendary consumable healing item in Battle Royale. It takes 15 seconds to consume and it grants the player full health and full shield. However, the classic was such a consumable healing item that it cannot be stacked similar to the Storm Flip. But, in the new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, a new Mythic variant of the Chug Jug has been introduced with a revised version. It is one of Ocean's assets famously known as the Bottomless Chug Jug. It recharges itself after being used. It drops with the Mythic Ocean's Burst Assault Rifle and The Fortilla Keycard.

Mythic Chug Jug

Mythic Bottomless Chug Jug

Where is the Chug Jug in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3?

The Chug Jug or the now-popular term Ocean's Bottomless Chug Jug which drops with the Mythic Ocean's Burst Assault Rifle and The Fortilla Keycard is available where the Ocean is located in the new Season 3 update of the game. The Mythic Chug Jug location in Fortnite Season 3 is The Fortilla in the south-west with Ocean protecting herself from all the players. The Ocean's Bottomless Chug Jug offers a player to with the stack which recharges infinitely after a certain period of time.

