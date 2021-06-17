Where Is The Graffiti Wall In Fortnite? Location Guide For Hydro 16 And Catty Corner

Fortnite Season 7 has finally arrived and the theme of the new season has been set as Invasion. The whole of Fortnite island has been invaded with UFOs and Aliens and the characters have to work together to overcome this invasion. Through the latest Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite, players will receive new weekly challenges, events, skins, quests, game modes and so much more. Many people want to learn more about where is the graffiti wall in Fortnite.

Where is the Graffiti wall in Fortnite?

Fortnite Weekly Challenges for Week 2 of Season 7 are here. One of the Epic Challenges needs the players to search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner. There are two locations that have graffiti and the players just have to visit one of them. Check out the locations for Graffiti Wall Hydro 16 and Graffiti Wall Catty Corner below:

Graffiti Wall Hydro 16

Hydro 16 is the new POI and the players need to visit this location. Here they need to reach the water plant and then dive into the lake beside it. Then the players need to swim along the walls of Hydro 16 until they pass the water pumps. The players will find the graffiti here and they just need to go up to it and interact with it to complete this quest.

Graffiti Wall Catty Corner

The players will have to first head towards the Catty Corner POI and then travel east from there. They need to travel east until they find a ramp that leads to a hill in the area. Here there are multiple graffities, the players should choose one and interact with it to finish this Fortnite Weekly Challenge.

Fortnite Weekly Challenges for Week 2

Fortnite Season 7 Weekly Challenges for the second week have been released. These Fortnite Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are epic weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below:

Epic Challenges

Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake (7)

Explosive damage to opponents or opponent structures (500)

Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park (2)

Destroy equipment at Satellite Stations (15)

Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner (1)

Visit different named locations in a single match (5)

Enter a UFO (1)

Legendary Challenges

Interact with a dead drop in Weeping Woods (1)

Step onto a Body Scanner (1)

Converse with Rick Sanchez, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces (3)

Deal damage with IO tech weapons (200)

Damage an IO Guard (1)

IMAGE: FORTNITEGAME TWITTER