Where Is Toyotama In Ghost Of Tsushima? Here's How To Complete The Mission

Ghost of Tsushima has been one of the most popular games released by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The players seem to love this game but some of them have been asking a number of questions related to it. To help them out, we have managed to gather some information about the same. Read more about it

Where is Toyotama in Ghost of Tsushima?

The players have recently been trying to ask questions like where is Toyotama in Ghost of Tsushima and how to find Toyotama in Ghost of Tsushima. This is because the makers have released a mission called The Six Blades of Kojiro that needs the players to find the assassins in Toyotama . Thus we have managed to gather a lot more information about this popular mission. This information could also help you by answering your questions like where is Toyotama in Ghost of Tsushima and how to find Toyotama in Ghost of Tsushima. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Ghost Of Tsushima.

First, the players will need to reach Act II of the main story. Reach Umugi Cove and try to find a musician that will be talking about a demon called Kojiro. Then you will be given an option to take up a duel against him only after defeating 5 of his disciples in straw hats. The locations of these assassins will be highlighted in the map itself. Defeat all these assassins in Toyotama. Apart from that, we have also managed to list a video uploaded by a popular Youtuber on the same. Read more

More about Ghost of Tsushima

Apart from this, the makers have also introduced a new multiplayer game mode called Ghost Of Tsushima Legends. This mode has brought in two-player story missions and four-player survival missions to the game. The players will need to unlock a new character known as Gyozen. He will be seen at different locations across various towns and villages.The players will get an option to choose from 4 different. classes. The first one is a Samurai class that is built to tackle combat head-on. The second one is Hunters who are designed to attack for long-ranged attacks. The next one is Ronin who has the ability to revive teammates. The last one is Assassins which can help the players by giving a substantial amount of damage with a single attack to the opponents. To make your gameplay easier, we have listed down all the classes in Ghost of Tsushima Legends.