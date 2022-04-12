Where to find Bunnelby in Pokemon Go? Here's all you need to know about catching Bunnelby

Pokemon Spotlight Hour on April 12 is celebrating Bunnelby in the game. The normal type Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild from 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM local time today. Given the increased spawning rate, it is a good chance for players to add a Pokemon to their collection. Keep reading to know more about things to keep in mind while looking for Bunnelby during Pokemon Spotlight Hour and how to catch it and its best moveset.

Pokemon Spotlight Hour is all set to begin soon

During the Bunnelby Pokemon Spotlight Hour in Pokemon Go, players should use PokeCoins to buy an increase which increases their chances of encountering Bunnelby. Then, they should be prepared with enough space in their Pokemon storage box as Spotlight Hours are a good way to catch multiple Pokemons. Additionally, players should stack up with lots of Poke Balls as they might need more than one to catch Bunnelby.

During the Pokemon Spotlight Hours, it will be advantageous for players if they search the Pokemon in the wild and hatch 2KM eggs at the same time. Since it is a normal type Pokemon, there is no particular place where the chances of getting it are higher. However, players should always be on the lookout for one. If they get a Bunnelby, they will be able to evolve it into Diggersby by spending 50 candies without the need of completing any special task.

How to catch Shiny Bunnleby in Pokemon Go during Pokemon Spotlight hour?

Yes, players will be able to catch a Shiny Bunnelby during the Pokemon Spotlight hour on April 12, 2022. The shiny forms of Pokemons are rare and it is hard to find them under normal circumstances. Although spotlight hours increase the spawn rate of the normal Pokemon, it does not increase the chances of a player coming across a shiny one. Players might have a hard time differentiating between the shiny and the non-shiny Pokemon. They should keep in mind that the Shiny Bunnelby has white ears. Stay tuned for more updates related to Pokemon Go and other gaming news.