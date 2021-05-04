Where To Find Player ID In Summoners War: Lost Centuria? Guide To Solve Players' Doubts

The makers of Summoners War: Lost Centuria have certainly managed to gain a lot of attention amongst the gamers because of the features in the game. But some of these players are having doubts about specific things related to the game and are thus asking questions like where to find player ID in Summoners War: Lost Centuria. To help them, here is some valuable information that has been taken from the game’s Quora forum. Read more

Where to find player ID in Summoners War: Lost Centuria?

The players have recently been trying to ask about where to find player ID in Summoners War: Lost Centuria. This Is because the game allows the players to make an alliance with a number of players from all over the globe. So it is certainly a great option to look for the player’s ID if you have spotted a really good player of the game. The players can send them invites to add them to their alliance that can help them too. To answer all the doubts related to Summoners War: Lost Centuria player ID, we have listed steps that can show you how to open a player ID in the game.

Open the Homescreen of the game

Then try and search for the burger menu that is located on the top right corner of the game

Then open Settings

You will be able to spot a Long Number that goes by the name "PlayerID: numbers"

More about Summoners War: Lost Centuria

The makers have also added a number of different characters to the game. Each of them has a different ability and can be used to make your game more efficient. To help players, we have also listed a complete tier list of Summoners War: Lost Centuria. Read more

Attack

S – Perna

A – Lushen, Tesharion, Sophia, Nicki

B – Ragdoll, Thrain, Lapis, Hwa, Verdehile

C – Fynn, Sieq, Tagaros

D – Baretta, Prilea

Defense

S – Artamiel

A – Camilla

B – Copper

C – Hraesvelg

D – Kuhn

HP

S – Rakan

A – Poseidon, Eleanor, Woosa

B – Jeanne

C – Ramagos, Mav

D – Roid

Support

S – Chloe, Ganymede, Hathor

A – Soha, Megan, Khmun

B – Orion, Konamiya, Bernard, Colleen

C – Racuni, Shannon, Mikene

D – Elucia

