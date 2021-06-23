Last Updated:

Where To Sell Trident Of Dark Tides? Find Out How To Obtain And Use Trident Of Dark Tides

Where to sell Trident of Dark Tides is a question that is being asked by many players. Learn whether this sale is possible and how to obtain and use it.

Written By
Sanchay Saksena
Where to sell Trident of Dark Tides

IMAGE: SEAOFTHIEVES TWITTER


Sea of Thieves is a massive open-world game where the players will explore and try their hands at new and exciting adventures while playing the role of a pirate. The players of the game can explore a vast open-world of unspoiled islands, sunken ships, and mysterious artifacts. They can seek out lost treasure, confront cursed Skeleton Captains and protect precious Trading Company cargo. Numerous players want to know where to sell Trident of Dark Tides in Sea of Thieves.

Where to sell Trident of Dark Tides in Sea of Thieves?

Many players wish to learn can you sell the Trident of Dark Tides. The answer to the question “can you sell the Trident of Dark Tides in the Sea of Thieves?”, is no, the player cannot sell the Trident of Dark Tides to any vendor for gold or reputation in Sea of Thieves. The Trident of Dark Tides is not just any regular weapon and can’t be found in the weapon locker. The players will have to acquire this weapon only via loot, but it can be a difficult task. Check out the locations where the players can find the Trident of Dark Tides in the Sea of Thieves below:

  • Shipwrecks are one of the locations that players should try out.
  • Defeating Megalodons and Krakens can also help the players earn the Trident of Dark Tides.
  • It might get Washed up on Beaches so the players should check them out.
  • In one of the Tell Tales called A Pirate’s Life, the players can earn the Trident of Dark Tides
  • Players should also check out Skeleton Ships and Skeleton Fort Vaults to get their hands on the Trident of Dark Tides

How to use the Trident of Dark Tides?

The Trident of Dark isn’t a normal weapon and there are some points that players should remember while using this weapon. The Trident is a heavy weapon, so the players cannot equip anything else while having the Trident equipped. They will not be able to sprint as long as they're equipped with Trident of Dark Tides; once they drop it, they can sprint again. The weapon has a charging system and shoots out explosive bubbles. The bubble's size, explosiveness, and speed depend on the amount of time the player charges the weapon. Longer charge times will deplete the energy faster. There are tiers of the explosiveness of the Trident of Dark Tides, check out all the tiers and their effects below:

Tier 1

  • Small but Fast
  • 30 Damage
  • 30 Shots Approx.

Tier 2

  • Medium size, Medium Speed
  • 60 Damage
  • 15 shots approx.

Tier 3

  • Large Size, Slow Speed
  • 90 Damage
  • 10 Shots Approx.

IMAGE: SEAOFTHIEVES TWITTER

READ | Sea of Thieves patch notes 2.0.15 adds hitreg and checkpoints to Tall Tales
READ | Sea of Thieves Stephen's Spoils: How to visit the seapost to meet Merrick?
READ | Ancient Isle Sea of Thieves: Fate of the Damned Beacon locations
READ | Sea of Thieves system requirements - How to download the game on your PC?
READ | Sea of Thieves Season 1 rewards and Plunder Pass rewards, price & more
First Published:
COMMENT