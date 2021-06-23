Where To Sell Trident Of Dark Tides? Find Out How To Obtain And Use Trident Of Dark Tides

Sea of Thieves is a massive open-world game where the players will explore and try their hands at new and exciting adventures while playing the role of a pirate. The players of the game can explore a vast open-world of unspoiled islands, sunken ships, and mysterious artifacts. They can seek out lost treasure, confront cursed Skeleton Captains and protect precious Trading Company cargo. Numerous players want to know where to sell Trident of Dark Tides in Sea of Thieves.

Where to sell Trident of Dark Tides in Sea of Thieves?

Many players wish to learn can you sell the Trident of Dark Tides. The answer to the question “can you sell the Trident of Dark Tides in the Sea of Thieves?”, is no, the player cannot sell the Trident of Dark Tides to any vendor for gold or reputation in Sea of Thieves. The Trident of Dark Tides is not just any regular weapon and can’t be found in the weapon locker. The players will have to acquire this weapon only via loot, but it can be a difficult task. Check out the locations where the players can find the Trident of Dark Tides in the Sea of Thieves below:

Shipwrecks are one of the locations that players should try out.

Defeating Megalodons and Krakens can also help the players earn the Trident of Dark Tides.

It might get Washed up on Beaches so the players should check them out.

In one of the Tell Tales called A Pirate’s Life, the players can earn the Trident of Dark Tides

Players should also check out Skeleton Ships and Skeleton Fort Vaults to get their hands on the Trident of Dark Tides

How to use the Trident of Dark Tides?

The Trident of Dark isn’t a normal weapon and there are some points that players should remember while using this weapon. The Trident is a heavy weapon, so the players cannot equip anything else while having the Trident equipped. They will not be able to sprint as long as they're equipped with Trident of Dark Tides; once they drop it, they can sprint again. The weapon has a charging system and shoots out explosive bubbles. The bubble's size, explosiveness, and speed depend on the amount of time the player charges the weapon. Longer charge times will deplete the energy faster. There are tiers of the explosiveness of the Trident of Dark Tides, check out all the tiers and their effects below:

Tier 1

Small but Fast

30 Damage

30 Shots Approx.

Tier 2

Medium size, Medium Speed

60 Damage

15 shots approx.

Tier 3

Large Size, Slow Speed

90 Damage

10 Shots Approx.

IMAGE: SEAOFTHIEVES TWITTER