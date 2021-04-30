Who Is Adin Ross' Sister? Naomi Ross Breaks The Internet For Being Linked With Zias

Adin Ross' sister Naomi Ross recently broke the Internet for landing into a controversy with Twitch streamer Zias. The incident that started it all can very well be nominated for the title of "pranks going horribly wrong". Nonetheless, Naomi has successfully become the talk of the town for several days in a row. If you're wondering who is Adin Ross' sister and why she's trending all of a sudden, here's an update.

Who is Adin Ross' sister?

Naomi Ross was first noticed in one of Adin's prank videos on YouTube. However, it seems like today she has become just as popular as her celebrity brother. Adin Ross recently moved into a 'content house' with many other Twitch streamers and Internet personalities. Among them was Zias, a former footballer and popular YouTuber who came at sixes and sevens with Adin on the first day itself. That is because Naomi Ross had also joined her brother at the celebrity house for some time and quickly engaged in banter with Zias.

Things went South when Adin apparently caught Naomi and Zias getting intimate in the house. Following the incident, Adin went live on Instagram to rant about it. Zias also came at some point in the live to throw jabs at the streamer. Apparently, it was all a prank started by Naomi Ross to startle her brother. Now, she has become the face of the trend and everybody is eager to know who she is. Although not an Internet personality, Naomi Ross' Instagram follower count is no less than a celebrity's. Storming at 45.5K, Naomi has become quite a star today.

Take a look at Naomi Ross' Instagram -

Naomi Ross' age is unknown but speculations suggest that she could be in her mid-20s since Adin himself turned 20 this year and has mentioned from time to time in his live streams that Naomi is the elder sibling. Since the past few days, netizens have been speculating whether Zias and Naomi are dating or not. To add to it, Zias even admitted to liking her on the same Instagram live. On the other hand, Naomi seems to be tight-lipped about the controversy.

Image Source: Naomi Ross' Instagram