Who Is Crumb & How Old Is She? Fans Curious About Twitch Streamer

New age celebrities such as Twitch streamers and TikTok stars are gaining massive popularity these days. Many gaming Twitch streamers like Ninja, Tfue, Shroud and Pokimane, have especially risen to fame in the last few years thanks to the popularity of games like Fortnite and Call of Duty. Lately a relatively new streamer has caught the attention of many viewers on the platform. The twitch streamer named CupToast popularly also known as Crumb has been entertaining many fans lately. Find out who is Crumb?

Who is Crumb?

Crumb is a streamer plus social media influencer who usually plays games live on her channel. She shows off her gaming skills in games such as Minecraft & Among Us. However, what makes her stand out the most among the crowd of creators is the fact that she is an anonymous girl who covers her face. None of her Twitch viewers has any idea of what Crumb looks like as she often covers her head with a square-shaped box that has a cat’s doodled image on it. One might think that her Instagram page, could give her viewers some clue as to what she looks like. But Crumb has very smartly kept her identity under wraps to her over 30,000 Instagram followers. You will find only a few snaps featuring her on her Insta page, and all of them feature her adorning the quirky cat doodled face box.

How old is Crumb twitch streamer?

A report in Celebpie has revealed that Crumb is 15 years old as of 2021. However, she has not revealed her age on any of her social media platforms. Many Crumb viewers have been waiting for a Crumb's face reveal desperately. Although the Twitch streamer is yet to show her face, the report has revealed that she is an American who is mixed race, mainly American Vietnamese. However, these reports can only be confirmed when fans get to see a Crumb face reveal.

Crumb is also interested in animations. On her Instagram handle, she has posted a few animation reels made by her. The twitch streamer has over 200,000 viewers on Twitch and has accumulated close to 150,000 devoted viewers on TikTok too. Her voice in Twitch sounds very high pitched raising doubts about whether she uses a voice changer.

