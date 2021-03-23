Who Is Dan Avidan's Girlfriend? Find Out Who Is The Game Grumps Host Dating

YouTube star Dan Avidan, otherwise known as Danny Se*bang has landed in hot waters recently. Avidan, who is one of the hosts on Game Grumps Channel has been accused of allegedly, “grooming” minors according to some recent reports. The issue came to light after a Reddit thread went viral on March 22 that revealed the disturbing conversations the YouTuber was allegedly having with minor girls. As the Dan Avidan grooming scandal is attracting more attention over social media, it has sparked the interest of many fans in his personal life, with many wanting to know who is Dan Avidan’s girlfriend?

Who is Dan Avidan’s girlfriend?

Speculations around Dan’s personal life have been rife ever since he rose to fame. However, in 2019, the internet star put an end to the rumours about his dating life by sharing a picture of his girlfriend Ashley Anderson on Instagram. Dan wrote in the caption, “This is my girlfriend Ashley. We’ve been together for a little while now, but I’ve never mentioned her publicly because I don’t want her to get harassed."

He went on to state, “At this point though, she’s become such a big part of my life that it felt inauthentic to keep our relationship a secret. She’s helped me find a lot of balance and peace and I just wanted to say one time that I am grateful for her.” In another picture that Dan shared in September of 2020, Dan addressed Ashely Anderson as his partner. The caption also stated, “Just found this pic of my partner and me from a couple of years ago in NYC and it made me smile. Missing that city and my East-coast family pretty hard right now. Hope everyone is staying safe out there!!” In addition to the cosy pictures and heartfelt captions, Dan Avidan’s Instagram profile picture features him and Ashely posing. However, it must be noted that Dan hasn’t posted any picture with Ashley since last September.

Who is Ashley Anderson?

According to Ashley Anderson's Instagram handle, Ashley is an LA-based artist. She has posted many of her paintings and artwork on her Instagram handle. A report on the website, Jukebugs reveals that Dan Avidan's girlfriend has worked on films such as Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation and Ask the Storybots. Ashley Anderson's age is still unknown.

Dan Avidan's girlfriend Ashely has over 50,000 followers on Instagram and unlike her celebrity boyfriend, it appears as though she keeps a low profile. The report in Jukebugs, states that Anderson graduated from her college in 2017 and interned with Electric Theatre Collective in Santa Monica. She then moved to Vancouver, Canada, and worked with Sony animation for a bit.