Who Is Markiplier's Dad? Here's More Information About The Popular Youtuber

Markiplier is one of the most popular figures of the gaming community. The game-commentator and Youtuber is currently the talk of the town because of his father's association with Doom Eternal. Because of this, a number of users have been trying to figure out some specific thing related to Youtuber. To help them, we have managed to gather some information about Markiplier.

Who is Markiplier's dad?

The users have recently been trying to ask a number of questions about Markiplier's dad. They have been trying to find answers to questions like who is Markiplier's dad and was Markiplier's dad in Doom Eternal. This is because the gamers have been trying to figure out things related to the game and Markiplier’s connection with his father. So to help these users, we have managed to gather as much information as we could about the popular game. So without any delay, let's take a deep dive into knowing more information about the popular Youtuber, Markiplier’s dad.

Yes, Markiplier’s dad certainly has a connection with the popular game Doom Eternal. According to the streamer himself, his father, Cliffton M Fischbach has an Easter Egg in the game. This is because the makers of the game knew that Cliffton M Fischbach was the one who had introduced Markiplier to the game. According to a fandom page of the Youtuber, it has been confirmed that his father was in the 2nd episode of Doom Eternal. The game has a set of bookcase with fictional novels that also includes How To Comb Your Moustache by Cliffton M. Fischbach. This is a direct reference to Markiplier's dad in Doom Eternal. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather some additional information about the popular Youtuber, Markiplier.

More about Markiplier

Markiplier’s real name is Mark Edward Fischbach who is known for his contributions to the media industry as a YouTuber, gamer-commentator, actor, and comedian. His Youtube channel has managed to collect over 15 billion total video views and also has over 28.7 million subscribers. This Youtuber is popularly known for his videos about the indie and horror games and has also managed to collaborate with a number of know names of Youtube including CrankGameplays, Jacksepticeye, LordMinion777, Muyskerm, PewDiePie, Matthias, Game Grumps, Cyndago, Yamimash, Jacksfilms, CaptainSparklez, Egoraptor and LixianTV. Apart from this, the Youtuber has also managed to lend his voice for the character 5.0.5 in the Cartoon Network series Villainous. In 2020, Markiplier, along with the popular Youtuber, Pokimane joined Cloak as a partner and creative director.