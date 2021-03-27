Who Is Sabine In Valorant? Learn All About This Character In This Guide

Valorant is a free to play hero shooter developed and published by Riot Games. You will be able to play this game only in Microsoft windows. It was officially released all around the world in June 2020. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at who is Sabine, all characters in Valorant, Sabine abilities in Valorant and more.

Who is Sabine?

Sabine in Valorant is a name that comes up often but a lot of players don’t know who she really is. She is definitely not an upcoming agent, rather she is a Viper according to the voicelines by Omen. If you are a regular player of the game, then you may be under the impression that Sabine was Reyna but after the release of the vampiric agent, that theory is put to the rest. But what are some of the hints that reveal the identity of Sabine in Valorant, and what is she really up to in the game? As we’ve mentioned earlier, Sabine in Valorant is actually Viper, according to the hints left in the game. If there are two Vipers in a match, a voiceline triggers I am coming for you Sabine. Omen has a voiceline that says, Don’t die here Sabine. I need your secrets, if there is an allied Viper. The sage calls her Delilah In one of her voicelines which could mean that Viper’s full name is Dr. Delilah Sabine. Riot Games is yet to acknowledge this officially, but players who like to dig into Valorant’s lore are convinced that Sabine and Viper are one. She is one of the least played agents in the game but has a mysterious persona. Players know very little about her back-story, and we might get more information about the agent down the line when Riot Games expands on the story.

All characters in Valorant

Sabine abilities in Valorant

Toxic Screen. Deploy a line of gas that can be reactivated to create a wall of toxic gas which costs fuel.

Snakebite. Fire a projectile that explodes into a pool of acid that does damage.

Poison Cloud. Throw a cloud of gas that can be reactivated to create a smoke cloud which costs fuel. This can be redeployed after a cooldown.

Viper’s Pit. A toxic cloud covers a large radius and highlights enemies to Viper, the duration of the cloud extends if Viper remains in the cloud.

