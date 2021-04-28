Who Is Shroud's Girlfriend Bnans? Learn About Hannah 'Bnans' Kennedy, The Twitch Streamer

Shroud is arguably the most popular streamer and gaming enthusiast in the world. Shroud began his gaming career playing competitive CS: GO and after achieving success, moved his priorities into creating a career as a streamer. Over the years, Shroud has been building up his fan following and is considered as one of the most iconic people in the gaming community today. People who play shooter games have most probably come across Shroud more than once. With such popularity, people have often wondered about the star streamers' dating life. At the moment Shroud is dating Hannah 'Bnans' Kennedy, another popular Twitch streamer. Read on to know who is Shroud girlfriend Bnans

Who is Shroud's Girlfriend Bnans?

Hannah Kenney who goes by her online moniker Bnans is a popular Twitch streamer and Shroud's girlfriend. Hannah has revealed on her streams that when she was young, her family nicknamed her 'Banana' which stuck with her to this day. Eventually, inspired by her own nickname, she created her online persona of 'Bnans'. While Bnanas became popular after her relationship with Shroud became public, she was quite well known before that too.

Before coming into the limelight, Bnans was a semi-successful Twitch streamer and an enthusiastic gamer. Bnans mostly plays shooter games on her stream. Bnans has spent many hours on her stream playing Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege, PUBG, and Destiny and Destiny 2. Shroud and Bnans confirmed they were dating in April 2019 on a live stream. Even before the announcement, the pair spent a lot of time playing games together on stream and hanging out, as Shroud's subreddit has revealed. After the announcement, fans showed support on Reddit and their live streams. Since then, Bnans has made regular appearances on Shroud's stream as the pair are in a live-in relationship.

Bnans Age

Bnans was born on July 2, 1991, in Ohio, United States. As per Buzzlearn, Bnans worked as a digital marketing manager before her streaming career. Apart from Twitch, where the streamer has more than 260,000 followers, she has a YouTube channel with 100,000 subscribers as well. You can check out her stream here - Bnans Twitch. Stay tuned for more updates on Twitch streamers and gaming.

Image Source: Bnans Instagram