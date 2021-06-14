Who Is The Biggest Hacker In Free Fire? Check Out These Free Fire Hacks

Free fire has been a popular game in India since PUBG mobile was banned from the servers. A number of streamers have shifted to this Battle Royale game for their streams online. Apart from the streamers, hackers have also shifted to this game trying to hack the game as successfully as possible. To know more about these hackers, Free Fire players are searching for terms like who is the biggest hacker in Free Fire. To help out these players, here is all the information about the biggest hacker in Free Fire. Read more

Who is the biggest hacker in Free Fire?

Recently, a number of hackers have been trying their hands at the Free Fire Battle Royale. A recent video had surfaced on the internet with the title Nepali 12 Year Old Biraj is Biggest Free Fire Hacker Rumors. The video has been trending amongst gamers recently and it shows how the player has been killing all the opponents in the game with his hack. Keep in mind that using such techniques is against the game’s rules and it is certainly not suggested. But watching how these hackers managed to get through such a sophisticated game easily is a bit shocking.

Another video about the world’s best hacking video has been released by a channel named 2STATE GAMERS. The video uploaded by them shows the gameplay of a player named ‘PSteamMod” and he has managed to get 46 KILL IN 1 minute with this game. Knowing about the competitive players in the game, it certainly seems impossible to get so many kills in just a single minute. This 2state Gamer's channel currently has a subscriber count of 44.9 K subscribers. Here are the videos that show the hackers in Free Fire.

More about Free Fire update

The makers of Free Fire have released a new OB28 Update today. The players are certainly excited for the same and can now download it on their devices. Because of this update, the makers have taken their servers offline to make the new changes to the game. Due to maintenance, Free Fire servers will be down from 9:00 AM IST (+5:30 GMT) to 6:00 PM IST (+5:30 GMT). This confirms that the game will be down for another eight and a half hours down today. They can then check out the new additions and upgrades made to the game. Apart from this nothing new has been announced about Free Fire lately.

IMAGE: FREE FIRE INDIA TWITTER