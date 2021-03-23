Who Is The Richest Noob On Free Fire? Lokesh Gamer's Monthly Income In 2021

Free Fire has been one of the most popular Battle Royale games since PUBG Mobile was banned from the Indian servers. Because of which the players have been asking a number of questions related to the game recently. To help these players, we have managed to answer some of these most asked questions recently. Read more to know about Free Fire.

Who is the richest Noob on Free Fire?

The players have recently been trying to ask a number of questions about the Free Fire. They have been trying to figure out answers to questions including who is the richest noob on Free Fire and who is the king of Free Fire in India. This is because a number of streamers and gamers had to shift to this game after the ban of PUBG Mobile in India. So to help these players out, we have managed to gather some information about the players on Free Fire. This information could help them answer their questions including who is the richest noob on Free Fire and who is the king of Free Fire in India. So without any delay, let's take a deep dive into knowing the King of Free Fire in India.

According to the stats, the popular gamer known as Lokesh has managed to be on the top of this BR game in India. According to Gizbot, he has a win rate of 21% in Free Fire. He has managed to gather over 6.87 million subscribers on his Youtube channel. He has joined the platform in 2017 and seeing such a drastic change in his streaming career certainly proves that Lokesh gamer is the current king of Free Fire. Apart from that, the players have also been searching for Lokesh gamer monthly income. According to social blade’s official website, Lokesh Gamer manages to earn an estimated amount of $14.4K - $230.8K just from his Youtube channel. Apart from that, there are a number of other ways a streamer is able to earn money in this industry.

More about Free Fire

A number of new features have been added to Free Fire after it managed to gain massive popularity all over the globe. The makers have added a number of new features with their popular Free Fire OB 26 update. A number of additions like New Spawn Island, upgraded training island, weapons balance, and more have been added to Free Fire. The fans have been so excited to know what features the new updates bring to the Free Fire. Here are all the new features that were added in the OB26 update.