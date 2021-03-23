Last Updated:

Why Did Jon Leave Game Grumps? Is He On Good Terms With The Team Of GrumpOut?

Jon was one of the founding members of GrumpOut, so his departure had come as a shock to the loyal fans of the channel. Why did Jon leave Game Grumps?

Jon Jafari is an Internet personality popularly known for co-founding the show Game Grumps alongside Arin Hanson. After being part of 619 episodes, Jon bid farewell to the series and created his own YouTube channel instead. As of March 2021, his channel JonTronShow surpassed 6 million subscribers and is growing every day. Although all's well for him now, fans can't help but ask what led him to leave the show without any explanation. Let's find out.

Why did Jon leave Game Grumps?

Jon had quickly become a fan favourite because of his hilarious personality and sporty nature. In 2013, fans were shocked to hear that he's leaving the channel he co-founded. Almost immediately, singer Dan Avidan joined the channel and filled in his spot. This move not only irked fans into disliking Avidan for a long time but even made fans worry about Jon as both the parties never acknowledged the sudden departure.

Jon had revealed that he's moving to New York City but hadn't stated the reason behind it. While some speculated that he did it to focus on his own channel JonTron that he's now actively pursuing, a few argued that the exit occurred because of a fight between Arin and him. The speculations got worse as the team and especially Arin never acknowledged his departure. This action was in contrast with that of Kevin's departure where the channel had openly engaged in discussions regarding it.

Jon was an integral part of the channel as a founding member and therefore, the negligence of the channel towards him felt suspicious. Some believe that the reason no one spoke about him thereafter was because of a non-disclosure agreement that they may have had to sign with the Maker Studio. Jon Jafari has also chosen to maintain his silence regarding this issue. More such speculations are seeing the light of the day after Dan Avidan got under fire recently as his leaked conversations with a minor that was sexual in nature surfaced on the Internet. Neither did he nor the team of GrumpOut broke their silence about this allegation yet.

