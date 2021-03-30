Why Does Sykkuno Cover His Smile? The Streamer Finally Offers An Answer

Sykkuno is an American Twitch streamer, known for creating content around the online game League of Legends. His channel has grown tremendously over the years, with him now earning the title of the 44th most-followed channel on Twitch and YouTube. The gamer is known for his shy personality and peculiar habits, one being that he constantly covers his mouth when he laughs. This led to several speculations and even became a hot topic online for several days before Sykkuno, or Thomas (real name), finally decided to break his silence.

Why does Sykkuno cover his smile? Sykkuno addresses his online community

Regular users of Sykkuno may have noticed the gamer's habit of covering his mouth whenever he laughs. In fact, many fans have even pointed it out on the Internet and asked him direct questions regarding the same. They even speculated that this may have to do with the ancient Chinese practice of Ohaguro i.e. blackening of teeth. The streamer finally revealed that the habit has to do with his past brush up with bullying.

Image Credit: Reddit Screenshot

Apparently, people around him used to make fun of his smile before, which became the catalyst to his insecurity. As a result, he developed the habit and follows it to date even though many of his fans have donned him with compliments about his smile ever since. Sykkuno's smile even made it as a Twitter hashtag as concerned fans started trending it in a gesture of reassurance. Fans hope to see him coming out of his shell one day and have teased the idea of witnessing his smile.

Over the years, Sykkuno has earned the reputation for being one of the most unproblematic and nicest streamers on Twitch. Although loyal to the League of Legends fandom, Sykkuno recently started venturing into streaming Among Us, which is the most "in" game at the moment. This step skyrocketed his career at a meteoric rate as his channel grew up to the Million Subscribers league. Recently, Sykkuno meets Corpse started trending on Twitter, creating havoc on the platform as the two popular streamers finally met after teasing about it for the longest time.

Image Source: Sykkuwu IG