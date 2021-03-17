Why Was Ghost Aydan Banned From Warzone? Know More About Streamer's Recent Ban

Warzone is one of the most popular games of all time. The makers have managed to secure the game with their strict anti-cheating policies that cannot be ignored by any player. Currently, the makers have banned a popular streamer, Ghost Aydan, from the game. His fans have been curious to know why exactly was he banned. To help these users, we have managed to gather some information about the same.

Ghost Aydan banned from Warzone

Fans of Warzone Streamer Ghost Aydan have recently been asking a number of questions related to the ban of their favourite steamer. They have been asking questions like why was Ghost Aydan banned from Warzone and is this the first time Ghost Aydan was banned from Warzone. This is because the makers of Warzone have recently released a new Warzone ban wave that has certainly removed a number of accounts caught for cheating. To help these players, we have managed to gather some intel on the ban of Ghost Aydan that could answer their questions. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into knowing more about Ghost Aydan and Warzone.

Ghost Aydan is a popular Twitch streamer who was recently banned from the popular battle royale game Warzone in the middle of a tournament. The streamer shared this news on his official Twitter profile through a post that said, “Wtf... Banned mid-tournament.” This is not the first time the streamer was banned from the game. Initially, in February, he was shadowbanned from the game. Talking about his current ban, there are no official announcements made about why he was banned from the game. The best option is to wait and see if there are any official announcements about the same. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather some valuable information about Warzone.

More about Warzone

Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The game has been created by Infinity Ward and Raven Software and has been published by Activision. It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020.