Will New PUBG Aka Battleground Mobile India Be Banned Amid Beta Launch In India?

Ever since the highly popular mobile shooter game PUBG Mobile was banned in India due to its connection to the Chinese company Tencent, Indian mobile gamers have been eagerly waiting for a replacement, the Battlegrounds Mobile India. The Battlegrounds Mobile India beta launch has already been successful and now gamers are eagerly waiting for the official release of the game. However, many politicians have raised concerns about the Battlegrounds Mobile and it is possible the game could be banned. Read on to know more about Battlegrounds Mobile India Ban.

Will Battlegrounds Mobile India be banned?

While the government has not yet made any official declaration about banning Battlegrounds Mobile India, many politicians have already made statements against the PUBG replacement game. Many political leaders like Telangana MP Dharmapuri Arvind, Gadchiroli MP Ashok Nete, and BJP's Suresh Nakhua have spoken against the game. The politicians are against the new Battlegrounds Mobile India as the game has been made by the South Korean company Krafton, which has ties to the Chinese company Tencent.

Tencent and Krafton are partners in distributing the game PUBG across many countries. There are also allegations that the new Battlegrounds Mobile India is just a rebranded version of PUBG, and calling it 'India Edition' is deceptive and misleading. However, it's unlikely the game will be banned in India unless someone can provide solid proof that the game is invasive and hurts the privacy of users.

PUBG Mobile India Launch Update

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Registration had started back in May 2021. People who had registered for the game have already gained access to the Beta version of the game as 'Early Access' on Google Play Store. As for the PUBG Mobile India launch day, the game is set for public release on June 18. Battlegrounds India will be exclusively available in India and will have a green theme. The total size of the game is reportedly around 720 MB on Android. The minimum requirement for running this game on Android is having an Android 5.1 or higher and a minimum of 2GB of RAM. Of course, having high configuration phones will help the game run smoother. Stay tuned for more updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India.

